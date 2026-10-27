“Most Legendary Wedding I’ve Been to This Year”: Jason Kelce Makes Surprising Admission After Joining Eagles Fans’ Ceremony Despite Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift’s Wedding

Jason Kelce has been to some big weddings this year, and one of them was his own brother’s. Still, the former Philadelphia Eagles center says an Eagles fans’ ceremony in a stadium parking lot beat them all.

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Kelce stopped by a tailgate wedding in Lot H outside Lincoln Financial Field before tonight’s Monday Night Football game between the Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys. Speaking during ESPN’s Monday Night Football coverage, he said:

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“Incredible. Eagles fans galore. Probably the most legendary wedding I’ve been to this season… or this year… the most legendary wedding of the year.”

That is quite a statement from a man who was the best man when his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, married Taylor Swift. That wedding took place on July 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and comedian Adam Sandler officiated.

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So how did a tailgate beat that? Blame the beer. Garage Beer, which Jason and Travis own together, ran a contest for couples to win a Birds-themed wedding at the Eagles-Cowboys tailgate. Couples sent in 90-second videos explaining why they deserved it.

The winners were Brandon Byrd and Lindsey Carl, a Chicago-based couple. They are now Mr. and Mrs. Byrd, which feels like destiny for an Eagles wedding. Their best man introduced them at a street festival.

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The pair were clearly ready for the day. They made a bouquet and a tie out of a Garage Beer box, and they were confident about the game, too. They predicted, “Eagles by a million!!!!”

Kelce was seen handing out cans of Garage Beer at the tailgate, which was set to start at 4:30 p.m. He spent all 13 of his NFL seasons with the Eagles, so this was his crowd, and the ESPN video shows a packed sea of Eagles gear around the couple.

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This is not the first time Eagles fans have tied the knot in a parking lot. In 2023, Brooke and Rob Rittner got married at the Linc before an Eagles-Cowboys game, and Kelce signed jerseys for them. A year later, another couple married in the lot while another fan proposed in a photo with Kelce.

The timing of the party is a little ironic, though. The Eagles come into the night at 2-4, and they are without quarterback Jalen Hurts, who is out indefinitely with blood clots in his legs. They are also 4.5-point underdogs, and owner Jeffrey Lurie goes into the team’s Hall of Fame at halftime.

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The Cowboys have not won at the Lincoln Financial Field in almost five years. For the fans in Lot H, the vows may have been the easy part. Can the team give them a night as good as the wedding?