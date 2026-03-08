Nakobe Dean Hints at Eagles Exit Just Before Free Agency Amid Cowboys Interest

Essentials Inside The Story Eagles linebacker sparks exit speculation with cryptic Instagram farewell posts

Free agency looming as analysts question Nakobe Dean’s Eagles future

Cowboys interest grows with Christian Parker reunion angle emerging

Nakobe Dean’s time in Philadelphia might be over, and his own Instagram account is fueling the fire just days before free agency opens. Ahead of the free agency window opening on March 9, he posted a bunch of Instagram stories, summing up his entire four-year journey with Philly. Many have interpreted this as a farewell post.

“Nakobe Dean hinting at his Eagles departure via his Instagram story today,” Cooper DeJAWN wrote on X.

On Saturday, Nakobe Dean shared a series of pictures from 2023, which was his second season with the team. In another story, he shared a post from the same year, celebrating the completion of his training camp. In one picture, he’s holding a slate labeled “first day of training camp,” among many others, which covered moments across that stretch.

Then, Dean went on to share some more pictures from his rookie campaign. And at last, he shared one of the most iconic personal moments from Philadelphia’s 2024 Super Bowl run. In the picture, he is kneeling in what looks like a locker room, holding the Lombardi Trophy with a cigar in his mouth. Pure swag. In no time, Dean’s activity online caught the attention of netizens, with many taking it as the biggest sign of his exit.

Despite career-high numbers in sacks (4) last year in limited game time, he could soon bid farewell to his first and only NFL team thus far. The University of Georgia alum joined the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022 as a third-round pick.

Now, with free agency opening in a few days, he, along with other notable names, could end up on the chopping block. The list includes Jaelan Phillips, Dallas Goedert, Reed Blankenship, and Dean himself.

While the Eagles haven’t publicly opined about Dean’s future, some analysts think the odds of him returning may be slim. ESPN’s Tim McManus recently identified him as the “most likely” free agent to disappear from the team’s roster.

“He is a difference-maker when healthy and is a respected leader, but Dean could command $10 million or more per season, and that is probably too costly because of their other talented linebackers,” he explained. “With Zack Baun and last year’s first-round pick Jihaad Campbell set for primary roles, Dean will likely have to realize his value elsewhere.”

Moreover, Dean’s injury history could further complicate matters. The player tore his patellar tendon during Philly’s NFC Wild Card victory over the Green Bay Packers in the 2024 season. It made him sit out the first seven games of the following season. He also suffered a Lisfranc injury, which had cost him a good number of games in the past. Lastly, rumors of a major franchise eyeing him have further fanned the flames.

Nakobe Dean could join Jerry Jones’ team in free agency

The word on the street suggests the Dallas Cowboys want to pursue Nakobe Dean in free agency. After Maxx Crosby’s move to the Ravens, they would certainly want to dip into the NFL’s pool of defensive talent before it erodes.

The math adds up, as the Eagles have been one of the most powerful teams in the NFL in recent years. They clinched the Super Bowl against the Chiefs just two years ago, asserting their dominance. So, it’s not surprising to see several of the team’s players draw interest across the league.

In the Cowboys’ case, the arrival of new defensive coordinator Christian Parker adds another layer to Dean’s situation. The two worked together for the last two seasons when Parker served as the Eagles’ defensive backs coach.

According to NFL insider Clarence Hill, Jerry Jones’ team will go after Dean next week. Hill cited various reasons for the same, including Parker’s familiarity with Dean and a lack of depth at the linebacker position.

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – JANUARY 04: Philadelphia Eagles passing game coordinator Christian Parker looks on in the second half during the game between the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles on January 04, 2026 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 04 Commanders at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260104114

While DeMarvion Overshown remains a promising option, Dean’s presence could stabilize the position. The player’s production speaks for his prominence. Over four seasons, the off-ball linebacker showed his versatility by recording 7.5 sacks.

His health setbacks remain the only concern that could threaten his prospects. It may lead teams to extend him a short-term offer and then make a long-term call on his future based on his performance. The upcoming deal will likely make him an affordable option, and Dallas wouldn’t let the opportunity slide.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane recently described the linebacker as “as good as gone”. Other reports claimed that Dean’s name came up during discussions as the Cowboys evaluate potential additions for Parker’s defense. If these reports hold, Dean will be working under his former defensive coach, wearing a white jersey.