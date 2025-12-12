National Reporter Confirms If Jalen Hurts’ Locker Room Is Fractured After Saquon Barkley’s Public Call Out

Essentials Inside The Story The Eagles' offense has dropped from 8th last season to 24th this season

Whispers of a fractured locker room have haunted the Philadelphia Eagles for over two years now. However, head coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts always keep those doors sealed tight, never spilling personal battles to the outside world. Now, a national reporter cuts through the silence, revealing exactly how things stand inside today.

“As someone that goes in the Novocare, I just don’t sense anything close to a fractured locker room at all when I’m in there,” said Eagles Insider Eliot Shorr-Parks on 94 WIP. “You talk to different guys on the offense. I get a chance to do the Mailata show in the players’ lounge on Monday, and I’ve not sensed any hint of finger-pointing amongst the players to themselves. So I don’t sense any sort of 2023 vibe from this team.”

Shorr-Parks walks those halls weekly and feels no fracture this time around. Yet shadows from 2023 still loom large over the franchise. The Eagles raced out to a 10-1 start that year, only to stumble hard, losing five of their final six games. Their season ended in a brutal 9-32 wild-card loss to Tampa Bay. Those late collapses fueled frustrations that no one could ignore.

“Those 10 wins were a grind, from what I was told,” NFL insider Dianna Russini revealed last season. “It was explained to me that just because they were getting (wins), that doesn’t mean that behind the scenes it was perfect. Every win felt like a really big feat for them because of the challenges that they were facing in terms of what they were doing on offense.”

Coach Sirianni caught endless flak back then for his conservative play-calling, and the criticism never really stopped. The Eagles boasted the league’s number one defense and an eighth-ranked offense last season, forming a true powerhouse combination. But this season brings a harsh reality. The offense has dropped all the way to twenty-fourth, and the defense to twenty-first. The mighty have tumbled.

And right into this mess steps running back Saquon Barkley, laying it all bare for everyone to see. His public words slice right to the heart of these struggles. Could they finally crack the unity Shorr-Parks swears exists?

Is Saquon Barkley right about the Eagles’ awful game energy?

The Eagles geared up for their Monday Night Football showdown against the Chargers when Barkley stepped in front of the mic to drop some raw truth about the team’s sideline energy.

“During games? Honestly, I think it’s been awful,” said Barkley. “If you ask anybody, if they’re being honest, we’d all agree on that. Most importantly, the energy in practice, in walkthroughs, in meetings, has been great. Now we got to carry that to game day. The energy is high and we execute and we make plays. The rest will take care of itself.”

Then came the Chargers’ nightmare. The Eagles fell 19-22 in overtime, etching the wrong kind of history into their ledger. They surrendered 5 turnovers total. Hurts led the charge, as he fired a costly interception and then fumbled the ball in a single play. That brutal sequence brands a night Hurts won’t shake anytime soon.

The Eagles’ squad is fighting to preserve the 4-year playoff streak built by Hurts and Sirianni. Fresh crises erupt nonstop; not just the heated public spat between wide receiver AJ Brown and Hurts, but defenses league-wide now stuffing their signature push play like clockwork.

Their playoff path feels gifted, not earned. The NFC East offers little resistance. The Dallas Cowboys limp at 6-6-1, while the Giants and Commanders barely register as threats. Philly clings to a spot through sheer divisional weakness, not dominant play.

Eyes turn now to Linc, where the 2-11 Raiders wait. Fans hold their breath for this crossroads battle. Will the Eagles repeat 2023’s late-season fade into oblivion? Or can they snag the next four wins and salvage their pride?