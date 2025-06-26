Eagles News: After Contract Struggles Dallas Goedert Issues Big Challenge to Nick Sirianni & Jalen Hurts

As Dallas Goedert suited up for Super Bowl LIX, there was a quiet undertone to the buildup—this might’ve been his last dance in midnight green. His future in Philly was far from guaranteed, and even Nick Sirianni, a vocal admirer of Goedert’s game, couldn’t hide the uncertainty. “Dallas Goedert has meant a lot to us… We’ll see how that plays out,” Sirianni said at the time, choosing hope over certainty. But in early May, the Eagles and their veteran tight end finally reached a resolution. They agreed to restructure his deal and kept the 30-year-old in the fold for 2025. For now, the wait is over.

Now that Goedert is here to stay for another season, he has some plans going into the 2025 season. It seems he wants to win the Super Bowl with his current team and has already put pressure on his coach. While speaking to ESPN’s NFL Live on Tuesday, the 30-year-old said, “Yeah, so when I got drafted a year after they won the Super Bowl, I was able to experience the fun parts of a Super Bowl the year after winning the Super Bowl. After we won and the opportunity to run it back again to see the banner drop, it just wouldn’t have felt — it would have felt [like] I was missing out on a lot not being there to see all that stuff.”

Nick Sirianni didn’t hold back in the moments after his team’s dominant win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Right in the middle of the celebration, he made his message loud and clear — he wanted his team to run it back. This was the exact point where Goedert decided to stay in this team. The 30-year-old has always commanded respect in the locker room, and the fans love him as well.

He made it clear that all such factors were also responsible for him to stay in Philadelphia and added, “I got a lot of love for the city of Philadelphia, the ownership all the way to the cooks in the building. I got a great relationship with all of them. So, I figured for me it was best to work out a deal, so I could stay there and be with the people I find that are important and try to win another one.” Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has also left the team and has been replaced by Kevin Patullo.

So, Goedert is even excited for Kevin in his new role. “I’m really excited for Kevin,” he said. In the end, it’s easy to see why he chose to stay in Philadelphia. He’s winning with people he trusts. The real question now? Can they keep that momentum going in 2025? Goedert finished last season with 42 catches and 2 touchdowns in 10 games. Solid numbers. But the injury he picked up in Week 13 still lingers in the background. Maybe it’s that. Maybe it’s the age factor. Either way, at 30, the pressure is on to deliver… Or risk being replaced.

Dallas Goedert is looking to have an exciting 2025 season

The Eagles have always leaned on big-time tight ends. From Brent Celek to Zach Ertz—Philly doesn’t mess around when it comes to that position. But now? It feels like Dallas Goedert’s future is hanging in the balance. He’s 30, fresh off another injury-hit year, and heading into the final season with a restructured one-year, $3 million deal.

So, is this the end of the line? Maybe. When asked about Goedert during league meetings, Nick Sirianni didn’t dance around it. “You want to keep as many guys as possible, but that’s just not how the NFL works,” he said. Cold, sure—but fair. Sirianni loves Goedert. But he’s also a realist. He knows how this business goes. You don’t keep everyone. Especially when health, money, and younger depth all come crashing together.

Sirianni doubled down on the team’s approach to tight ends. He wants options. “You’re always looking for… not just one guy that fits all,” he said. “Sometimes you get a tight end that can do receiver stuff, or running back stuff…” Translation: versatility wins. Goedert’s been that guy for years—but this season, he’ll have to remind Philly he still is. Because in 2025, simply being reliable isn’t going to cut it.

So here we are. Goedert is back, fully focused, and out to prove he still belongs. And with a chip to repay Jalen Hurts’ trust. “He [Hurts] didn’t really recruit me back, but he made me feel like I was an important part of the team,” Goedert told The Inquirer. To have an endorsement from an SB MVP is great. But it comes with added pressure and responsibility. He caught 42 catches and scored twice in 10 games last season—not bad, but not quite game-breaking either. Sirianni’s already building with new pieces. And with injuries stacking up, the pressure’s mounting. If this is Dallas Goedert’s final act in midnight green, he’ll want to make sure it’s a strong one.