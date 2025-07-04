Eagles News: Nick Sirianni Handed Major Injury Update After Veteran’s Strong Claim

It’s been a whirlwind five months for Nolan Smith, one of grit, surgery, rehab, and quiet determination. The Eagles‘ edge rusher didn’t just show up during Philly’s Super Bowl run in February; he bled for it. Smith tore his left triceps tendon during the first half of Super Bowl LIX, but kept playing, gutting through the injury in the second half and recording two QB hits as the Eagles took home the Lombardi. That moment instantly became folklore in the building.

Head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters, “We know Nolan, he’ll attack this thing head-on, and we expect him back sooner than later.” Shortly after the confetti settled, Smith underwent successful triceps surgery in late February, per team reports. At first, there was quiet concern about his availability for 2025. A torn triceps for an edge rusher is no minor hurdle. By mid-March, Smith was already rehabbing at the NovaCare Complex, frequently seen with trainers and Eagles staff, staying mentally locked in while the rest of the roster caught its breath.

In April, Smith made his first informal public appearance since surgery at the Eagles’ draft press event, sleeve over the arm, smile on his face. He didn’t speak much. Teammates described him as obsessed with getting back. By the time rookie minicamp hit in early May, Smith was doing light walkthroughs and classroom work. He wasn’t cleared for contact, but sources said he never missed a day. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio made it clear, “He’s already in midseason form mentally. That’s rare.”

On July 3, NFL reporter Joe DiBona shared a video showing the LB Nolan Smith and Patrick Johnson running and working out with private linebackers coach Lei Talamaivao. That timeline puts him in a strong position to be ready for joint practices in mid-August and potentially take live reps during Preseason Week 2. The staff remains cautious, but they are trying to fill Brandon Graham‘s void through Smith.

To utilize their weapons to their maximum power, the Eagles need to work on their coaching styles as well.

Nick Sirianni gets huge praise

Nick Sirianni isn’t just winning games in Philadelphia; he’s winning respect. And that might be the more impressive part of his evolution. Nick Sirianni has also grown in his tenure, keeping the franchise together.

According to Eagles veteran Lane Johnson, that evolution has been both real and deeply felt in the locker room. “You know, I think for him, he’s evolved as a head coach. He’s kind of learning as he goes,” he said on The Pat McAfee Show. Sirianni learns, adapts, and adjusts. He doesn’t pretend to have all the answers.

More importantly, Johnson made it clear that Sirianni’s growth has turned into a culture where accountability starts at the top. “What I do enjoy about the coach is that everybody is held accountable. Whether it’s a bad play by the player, a bad call by the coach, their name or number is up there.” It’s rare. That’s a head coach willing to take the heat with his players. And when it comes to communication? Johnson didn’t mince words.

“Really, I think it is one of the coach’s best traits, he’s a great communicator.” That’s what separates the good from the great. Sirianni doesn’t bury things. He addresses them in film sessions, in team meetings, even when uncomfortable. Nick Sirianni has evolved. And in the process, he’s built one of the NFL’s most accountable, communicative, and battle-tested locker rooms. Now he’s got the Super Bowl ring to prove it.