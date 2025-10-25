NFL Coach Puts Blame on AJ Brown For Jalen Hurts’ Struggles Amid Eagles’ Final Trade Decision

Are the Philadelphia Eagles struggling? With their Week 7 victory, they’ve snapped their 2-game losing streak and are now going 5-2, leading the NFC East. But the underlying struggles faced by starting quarterback Jalen Hurts are not unseen by voices around the league. And one particular coach has pointed at wide receiver AJ Brown for the problems.

As an NFL defensive coach noted via The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, “Hurts struggles against zone. That’s when A.J. goes MIA. There are times it looks like Hurts doesn’t fully trust what he’s seeing, so he checks it down and plays it safe. It’s either a deep shot or a checkdown – not much in between. The timing is just off. And you can see it on the field – the communication between Hurts and Brown just isn’t there right now.”

Brown has been vocal about his frustrations on social media after every game. His latest jibe came with a few pictures from his Week 7 game vs. the Minnesota Vikings: “Using me but not using me.” While the speculations started about locker room tensions again, Brown’s overall output this season goes on to back up what the NFL defensive coach had noted.

via Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – MAY 02: Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown holds a press conference on May 2, 2020 at the NovaCare Complex in Philadelphia, Pa.

So far, AJ Brown has only been able to make 29 catches out of 51 targets from Jalen Hurts. He did log an impressive 30.3-yard average with his 121 yards in Week 7, where he brought two touchdowns, including a late-game score that sealed Philly’s 28-22 win. But overall, he hasn’t been able to highlight himself as the same reliable target of seasons past.

His frustrations at being underutilized are further compounded by the fact that this season (and last season as well), the targets from Hurts have considerably decreased. But does this mean a change is brewing on the horizon? Each time Brown airs out his frustrations with the Eagles’ offense, the conversation around a potential trade grows louder. With the November 4 trade deadline inching closer, what exactly are the Eagles planning for him?

Will the Eagles trade away AJ Brown?

Despite the frustrations and continued speculations around AJ Brown, the star wideout remains firmly rooted in Philly football. When asked about it a few weeks ago, Brown left no doubt that he’s all-in with his team and also shared a reason behind his frustrations.

“Absolutely. This is my home, you know? … I love it here. But you just see frustration because obviously we want to be great and most definitely I want to be great, as well.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And is the Eagles’ front office on the same page? Teams have been calling to see if Brown’s available. Their answer has been a resounding “No chance.” Dianna Russini even floated a question to Eagles’ owner Jeffrey Laurie, “what he would do if Brown knocked on his door and asked for a trade.” Laurie’s answer also seems to have put the speculations to rest.

“We do what’s best for the team… We don’t even consider it seriously unless it’s best for the Eagles. We will always do what gives us the best chance of winning big. Everything else is secondary.”

So Brown is staying put, unless a trade offer emerges that hands the Eagles a bigger offensive piece that could ensure their Super Bowl sequel.

For now, Brown is ruled out for the Week 8 rematch against the New York Giants with a hamstring injury. Beyond that, the frustrations might flare up again, or the communication barriers between Jalen Hurts and AJ Brown might diminish. Whatever happens, Jeffrey Laurie will stand by his clarification regarding the team’s internal struggles: “It’s not conflict. It’s intensity.”