NFL Doctor Fears End Is Near for A.J. Brown’s Career Amid Eagles WR’s Frustrations

The Philadelphia Eagles may be leading the NFC East with an 8-2 record. Yet, things are far from calm inside the franchise’s locker room. As the team tries to steady itself, an NFL injury expert just shared an unsettling update on wide receiver A.J. Brown. If there is some truth to it, Philly may get in trouble in the remaining season. Here’s what an NFL injury analyst said about the veteran receiver.

“AJ Brown talked this off-season about having to get his knee drained nearly every week in the 2nd half of last season. He’s likely physically declining.”

Mueller, a renowned Doctor of Physical Therapy, said about Brown’s situation, pointing to the player’s own confession. Further, he noted that AJ’s troubles pile up even more, given his current hamstring issues, the team’s shaky play-calling, and its struggling quarterback. Overall, the situation “is not great all around” in Jeff’s view.

Mueller’s post was a response to another tweet that suggested Brown’s frustration comes from knowing he has “lost a step.” In August, the three-time Pro Bowl admitted to serious knee issues last season during his appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast. Brown claimed his knee was doing alright, but he’s been dealing with a hamstring problem this year.

It looks like injury is catching up with him as Philly’s WR has struggled in the team’s last two games. He recorded only 62 receiving yards and 19 long receptions. This stands in sharp contrast to his convincing performance just two weeks earlier against the Minnesota Vikings. In that game, A.J. delivered 121 yards and two touchdowns.

So far this season, Brown has 38 catches for 457 yards and three touchdowns. His inconsistencies echo Mueller’s concerns that Brown’s health is declining. But we think his growing frustration and the dip in performance run deeper than health issues.

A.J. Brown’s frustrations go beyond just injuries

A.J. Brown shared a cryptic post on Instagram earlier this season after the team’s Week 4 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The caption got the fanbase talking big time. It made fans wonder if the former Tennessee Titans WR is taking a dig at offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo and the coaching staff.

“Using me but not using me,” the post’s caption read.

The franchise hired Patullo in the hope of fixing the offense after Kellen Moore left. Unfortunately, the Eagles were seen struggling through nine games. Moreover, Brown criticized the team’s offense in Week 10, where he managed only two catches against the Green Bay Packers. On livestream, the receiver bluntly called his current situation in the unit a “s*** show.” His comments came just a few weeks after he openly criticized the offense.

“Me, personally, I truly believe, we got so many good players on this team. And at times, you can feel like we’re being conservative.”

According to Brown, another factor is likely holding the offense back. Several offensive players are boiling over quarterback Jalen Hurts’ cautious approach this season, per The Athletic’s Dianna Russini. Hurts has started hesitating against zone coverage, picking quick passes and scrambles instead of trusting his receivers downfield.

The numbers tell the same story. Hurts is averaging 7.4 yards per attempt this season, down from 8.0 in 2024. Additionally, his passer rating has also fallen slightly to 66.9% compared to last season. As Week 12 approaches, the Eagles face the Dallas Cowboys, who have won only three games this season. So, it’s a chance for the team to reassess its game and execute it on the field.