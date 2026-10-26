NFL “Furious” With Eagles Over Handling of Jalen Hurts’ Blood Clot Controversy: Report

Jalen Hurts is expected to miss the rest of the season because of blood clots in his lungs. However, the fallout is no longer just about football. According to a new report, the controversy has evolved into a question of whether the NFL trusts the Philadelphia Eagles’ version of events.

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“They’re furious,” one source well-connected to the NFL offices said, per a report by Marcus Hayes of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

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“Several NFL sources indicated that the league office and commissioner Roger Goodell are annoyed and angry at how the Eagles handled the deteriorating health of Hurts,” Hayes added.

The entire fiasco began on October 4, 2026, when Jalen Hurts took a cleat to his left calf during a game against the Los Angeles Rams. He continued to experience calf tightness and received treatment leading up to the team’s international trip.

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While in London for a Week 5 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Hurts also underwent an ultrasound on October 10. That is when specialists diagnosed him with a superficial vein thrombosis (a clot near the skin surface, generally considered low-risk).

Despite that, the Eagles QB played the game against the Jaguars, which eventually resulted in escalation of the medical complication. As a result, on October 14, Hurts underwent a 72-hour follow-up ultrasound, which revealed dangerous “clot movement” out of the superficial vein.

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Following more comprehensive imaging, doctors discovered the clot had advanced significantly, which prompted the Eagles to officially place Hurts on Injured Reserve (IR).

On October 19, Hurts’ agent, Nicole Lynn, made the full diagnosis public, where she revealed the superficial clot has progressed into Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and bilateral pulmonary emboli (clots in both lungs).

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“He is clinically stable and has no significant functional limitations. His treatment should only involve anticoagulation (i.e. ‘blood thinners’). During this time, he will not be allowed to participate in any contact activities, including football,” according to a joint statement released by the team and Hurts’ representation.

“Jalen’s prognosis is very good, and we expect a full recovery. We anticipate that he will have the opportunity to resume contact football activities when off the blood thinners. In the meantime, he will remain active around the team and continue to condition. More importantly, we anticipate that he will have no long-term effects.”

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As a result, the team announced Hurts’ absence from the remainder of the 2026 NFL season to undergo a mandatory 3-to-6-month protocol on blood thinners.

On October 21, 2026, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed the situation publicly, initially asserting that the league’s medical protocols were followed correctly during the London game.

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However, after receiving significant pushback from the players’ union regarding the safety of transatlantic flights for individuals with active clots, the NFL and NFL Players Association (NFLPA) initiated a formal joint review, which aims to investigate the team’s medical handling and the timeline of protocols.

The league is reportedly concerned with how the Eagles have handled Hurts’ situation with a lack of transparency. After all, general manager Howie Roseman and the team’s medical staff are yet to speak publicly about the matter.

However, the NFL and NFLPA’s formal joint review will examine internal logs to see exactly what information was communicated to Roseman and head coach Nick Sirianni before Hurts was cleared to play.

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That said, it will be interesting to see what conclusion comes forward after the internal review.