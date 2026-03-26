NFL Insider Clears Air on AJ Brown’s Role in Eagles Signing Elijah Moore

Essentials Inside The Story Trade buzz around A.J. Brown takes another twist as Elijah Moore arrives in Philadelphia

Their close bond fuels speculation

Does this move signal stability, or is something about to change?

The Philadelphia Eagles’ wide receiver AJ Brown‘s rumored trade has fueled nonstop offseason debate, but wide receiver Elijah Moore’s latest arrival has added a new layer to the story. Due to their close relationship from their collegiate days, it’s expected that the three-time Pro Bowler might change his mind and stay at the Lincoln Financial Field, considering he might have played a role in this deal. However, ESPN Insider Adam Schefter doesn’t agree with the narrative.

“I’ve seen it floated out there, obviously, (AJ Brown & Elijah Moore) are very close, they have a great relationship. I don’t believe that’s why they signed Elijah Moore,” said Schefter recently. “Although it doesn’t hurt, I think they signed Elijah Moore, because when you look at their roster, you can’t have a surplus of undrafted free agents to fill out your roster. You need people who have played in the league who are experienced and provide some depth in the event that you need it.”

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Brown played collegiate football for Ole Miss, and Moore represented the same team before the NFL Draft. They were teammates in 2018, which was Brown’s last year in college football prior to his selection in the league.

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Despite sharing the locker room for only a year, they grew incredibly close, with the 28-year-old calling Moore family, not just friends. When the WR1 was playing for the Tennessee Titans, he went through a depressing phase, and his friend came to his aid, giving mental support.

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On the other hand, Moore also credited Brown for acting like a mentor and big brother throughout his football career. He is three years younger than the Pro-Bowler. When Moore entered the big league, Brown played a key role in guiding him, considering they both are wide receivers.

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The new Eagles receiver was a 2021 NFL Draft pick from the second round. Although he played only five seasons in the league, he previously represented four teams, making the Eagles his fifth franchise. He was initially picked by the New York Jets, where he played his rookie and second years, before suiting up for the Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills, and then the Denver Broncos, joining their practice squad.

He hit the free agency market in 2026 before getting on the Eagles’ radar. The WR has signed a one-year contract with The Birds, but his exact salary hasn’t been revealed yet.

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With 42 starts from 70 career games, the 25-year-old has been primarily a backup wide receiver, logging 2,274 receiving yards and 9 TDs in his career. He could add depth to the receiver unit of the Eagles, led by Brown, if he decides to stay for the next season. Although he has won Pro Bowl honors and a Super Bowl with the franchise, his trading rumor has been a hot topic.

The Eagles may trade AJ Brown before next year due to the salary cap

After his initial struggles with the Tennessee Titans, AJ Brown rediscovered himself after arriving at the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022, winning three consecutive Pro Bowls. But his internal conflict with the organization reportedly grew last season when he was frustrated with the Eagles’ offensive play and early playoff elimination.

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Amid his growing uncertain future and big salary cap, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio went into detail on why it wouldn’t make strategic sense for the Eagles to complete the trade deal of Brown before next year.

“If they make the move next year, it’s going to wreak havoc on their salary cap in light of their other commitments and cap charges and whatnot,” noted Florio.

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Brown is currently on a $96 million extension deal valid for 3 years, paying him $32 million annually. While his cap hit is $23.3 million this season, it’s $22.7 million next year.

Given the franchise has restructured contracts of several players to free up about $32.9 million in cap space, the $22 million could drastically impact their cap charge next season, and trading him could be a thoughtful decision, with the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams reportedly showing interest. Whether Elijah Moore convinces Brown to stay is something only time can answer.