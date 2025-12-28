NFL Let’s Off Nick Sirianni’s Eagles Easily in Punishment Decision on Week 16 Brawl

Essentials Inside The Story NFL issues fines after Eagles–Commanders brawl

Eagles' Tyler Steen fined, avoids suspension relief

HC Nick Sirianni’s two-point call sparks late-game chaos

Things got messy on December 20, when the Philadelphia Eagles won 29-18 over the Washington Commanders. Tempers flared, flags followed, and the league office finally spoke. However, unlike Dan Quinn, Philly head coach Nick Sirianni watched the fallout land softly on his locker room.

Interestingly, there were no suspensions, despite three ejections during the chaos. The league chose fines only, and all of them fell under unsportsmanlike conduct. Four came from Washington, and just one came from the Eagles. That lone fine belonged to Sirianni’s offensive lineman Tyler Steen. He was fined $8,436 for striking/kicking/tripping/kneeing. Then came another $8,435 because he “swung.” Total damage. $16,870.

Meanwhile, the heaviest blow landed on the other side. Commanders defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw took the biggest hit with a $20,288 fine. After that, the list kept growing. Will Harris was fined $11,593 for grabbing a facemask. Quan Martin followed with $11,572 for striking/kicking/tripping/kneeing. Then Mike Sainristil added $9,725 for striking/kicking/tripping/kneeing.

It all began with 4:26 left in the fourth quarter as the Birds lined up for a two-point try at 27-10. Instead of a routine kick, Philadelphia pushed the margin. That decision flipped the switch. Washington took it personally, and the sidelines reacted. And the scuffle exploded at the Linc.

Finally, Sirianni explained the math behind it. He wanted 19, not 18. The research said it mattered. That margin meant Washington could only tie with two touchdowns, two two-point conversions, and a field goal. So, he wants smart football. Still, Steen already knew the cost was coming.

Nick Sirianni’s players already anticipated the fine

To begin with, Tyler Steen was never in denial. Soon after the game, he admitted he saw it coming. As mentioned, the NFL fined him twice for his role in the scuffle at the Commanders’ game.

“I don’t know the specific amount yet, but I know the (fine) is coming for sure,” Steen said Tuesday. “I definitely will try to appeal it.”

Still, the real relief came right after, as he got no suspension.

“I was definitely relieved and excited that I’m going to be able to go out there and play Sunday (at Buffalo).”

Later on, Steen opened up about how fast things spiraled. No trash talk stuck with him. Not even a single spark.

“Nobody really said anything specific, at least not that I remember. I just remember after the play, there was a lot of commotion, and things escalated pretty quickly and then got out of hand.”

Meanwhile, the bigger picture stayed bright in Philly. According to PFSN’s NFL Football Playoff Meter, the Birds sit at a 100% chance to reach the postseason. The 29-18 win locked up back-to-back NFC East titles. Still, this rivalry is far from over. Washington heads back to the Linc in Week 18. And the Philly faithful already know it will not be quiet.