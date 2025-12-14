NFL Makes Punishment Decision Against Jalen Hurts’ Eagles Offense

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Last week, Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles’ offense watched a 22-to-19 overtime loss slip away against the Chargers. While the Eagles Nation tried to process another missed chance, the league office stepped in. On Sunday, the NFL delivered news that added more weight to an already frustrating week for the unit in midnight green.

The league announced a fine of $4,666 for tight end Cameron Latu following a helmet-related violation in the first quarter with 3:22 remaining. Soon after, safety Andre’ Sam joined the list. He was fined $4,741 for a similar helmet issue that occurred right at the start of overtime. As a result, what was already a sloppy night now carried official consequences from New York.

Interestingly, Week 14 was busy across the league. In total, 12 unnecessary roughness penalties drew fines. Still, Latu’s situation stood out for the Birds.

Against the Chargers, his offensive role was almost invisible. He played just five of the Eagles’ 71 offensive snaps. More importantly, he never saw a single target.

Latu has been active for every Eagles game since Week 2. Yet his impact remains far from the offense at the Linc. Most of his work comes on special teams. Across 59 offensive snaps this season, he still has not drawn one target. For now, that reality remains unchanged.

This is a developing story…