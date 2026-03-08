NFL Rumors: Eagles’ Howie Roseman to Replicate John Schneider’s Move With Major A.J. Brown Decision

Essentials Inside The Story A.J. Brown trade decision expected before NFL free agency window opens.

Howie Roseman could mirror John Schneider’s pre-free-agency trade strategy.

Eagles weighing massive cap implications amid escalating trade rumors.

The decision to trade A.J. Brown has been looming large over the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason. While the star wide receiver’s contract extension runs through 2029, a couple of factors could trigger his potential exit. And general manager Howie Roseman could decide to release him; an NFL insider believes the deal could come just before free agency next week. If it goes through, the decision would be a replica of how the Seattle Seahawks’ general manager, John Schneider, chose to deal with DK Metcalf.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“DK Metcalf was traded to the #Steelers the day before free agency last offseason,” NFL reporter Arye Pulli wrote on X. “It has been said that if Howie Roseman and the #Eagles trade A.J. Brown, it would be before free agency. If a trade happens, it seems likely that it happens today or tomorrow morning. Buckle up.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid other rumors, Arye Pulli predicted Roseman would cut A.J. Brown from their roster before the free agency window. It opens on March 9, with the official signings beginning on March 11. The Schneider-style move that Pulli mentioned referred to the March 2025 trade of DK Metcalf. The Seahawks shipped him to the Pittsburgh Steelers just before free agency, following the player’s request.

The trade brought Seattle a 2025 second-round draft pick. Like Pulli, other analysts also stressed the timing of the deal and predicted that the franchise would part ways with him by March 13. It all comes down to the structure of Brown’s three-year, $96 million contract extension. As part of the deal, the Eagles are supposed to pay him a $1.3 million base salary and $27.7 million in signing and workout bonuses for the 2026 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, his total cap for the year stands at $23.39 million. If Philly were to move after the financial guarantees are activated, it would have to absorb a whopping $72.51 million in dead cap charges. In fact, it will be difficult to trade him to other teams, as no team would be willing to bear the massive financial consequences. Currently, the team has only $12.52 million in cap space, and Brown’s contract ranks as the second-largest cap number on the team’s books.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, releasing him before the financial factors trigger will clear cap space, giving Philly more flexibility for other roster moves. Still, money isn’t the only factor that weighs on Brown’s situation. Over the past two seasons, his relationship with the team has gone downhill. It is mostly due to Brown publicly sharing his behind-the-scenes frustrations. He openly called out his team for not giving him enough opportunities on offense.

The wideout even argued with head coach Nick Sirianni during the wild-card game against the San Francisco 49ers earlier this year. Brown’s performance also put a question mark on his future. He failed to mirror his explosive first two 1400-yard seasons with the Eagles for the second straight time this past season. If Howie Roseman has decided on a deal, where could he send his star wideout?

ADVERTISEMENT

Which teams could land Howie Roseman’s WR?

With A.J. Brown in the middle of his contract, he’s not a free agent this offseason. Yet, he’s a potential trade candidate due to his problematic behavior over the past months. These actions have sparked exit rumors and turned the attention of many franchises to Brown, whose overall resume shows his caliber. Despite his slow start in the 2025 season, he continues to post strong numbers.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his entire career, he missed the 1000-yard mark in receiving only once. At 29, he has enough time to add a few more stellar seasons to his career. These factors make Brown an attractive option if he becomes available. The first team on the list to target him could be the New England Patriots. With Stefon Diggs almost out, the need for a reliable receiver to provide Drake Maye with a stable deep-threat target is real.

Imago October 5, 2025, Philadelphia, Pa, USA: Eagles Executive Vice President and General Manager Howie Roseman before the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football matchup between the Denver Broncos and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on October 5 2025. /Cal Media Philadelphia USA – ZUMAcs17 20251005_faf_cs17_053 Copyright: xScottxSeriox

Brown and head coach Mike Vrabel have worked together during their time with the Tennessee Titans. Then, there’s the Niners, who entered the offseason with an uncertain wide receiver group. Brandon Aiyuk is likely leaving the team, and Jauan Jennings is already a free agent. Moreover, injuries to Ricky Pearsall and George Kittle further raise concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, Brown could be the force to steady the group and support quarterback Brock Purdy. Additionally, the Baltimore Ravens could be on the list with both DeAndre Hopkins and Isaiah Likely testing the market. As the team rebuilds its passing attack, Brown’s arrival could give its offense a dominant outside receiver.

Lastly, the Los Angeles Chargers are also looking for a top receiver, as Keenan Allen’s future remains uncertain. Their offensive scheme would allow Brown to thrive in a vertical passing attack. And he could also fit well alongside Quentin Johnston and slot receiver Ladd McConkey. Brown won’t likely run out of options. It depends on when Howie Roseman makes the deal and what he demands in return.