NFL Rumors: Eagles Set to Battle NFC East Rivals for $54M Star to Help Jalen Hurts

Essentials Inside The Story Veteran AFC North tight end emerges as Eagles’ potential Goedert replacement amid multi-team interest

Rumored three-team race forms despite an active Browns contract

Joint Eagles-Browns practices gave Philadelphia firsthand evaluation advantage

With Dallas Goedert potentially walking in free agency, the Philadelphia Eagles are bracing for a high-stakes bidding war that could pit them against a bitter division rival for Jalen Hurts’ next top target. Recent rumors suggest landing the right player will not be easy, as they may have to fight off several teams, including a division rival.

“THREE TOP LANDING SPOTS FOR #Browns TE David Njoku : #Commanders #Eagles #Dolphins,” the NFL Rumors page shared on X.

David Njoku is currently tied to a major deal with the Cleveland Browns. In 2022, he signed a four-year, $54 million contract with the Browns. Because of that investment, any potential pursuit would clearly signal how valuable teams view his skill set.

However, the Eagles will not be alone in the chase. Their NFC East rivals, the Commanders, also have reasons to pursue the tight end. They currently face uncertainty at the position after Zach Ertz left the roster. As a result, Njoku could step in and instantly stabilize that role.

Washington also holds plenty of cap space (ranking 1st among the teams with about $75 million), which makes a move financially realistic. If that happens, Njoku could quickly become one of the top targets for quarterback Jayden Daniels. Meanwhile, there is some competition in the AFC as well.

If the Eagles want to replace Dallas Goedert effectively, they’ll have to potentially battle it out against Washington’s superior cap space for the signing.

The Dolphins are also linked with the veteran tight end. Their offense is changing, and the team needs dependable pass catchers after moving on from Tyreek Hill and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine while Darren Waller heads into free agency. Consequently, a player like Njoku could immediately see heavy targets from the team’s next starting quarterback.

Over the years, Njoku has built a solid reputation as a dependable playmaker. During his time with Cleveland, he earned a Pro Bowl nod and posted strong numbers.

The tight end has recorded 384 receptions for 4,062 yards and 34 touchdowns across his career. He also averages 10.6 yards per catch, which highlights his ability to stretch the field while still serving as a reliable safety valve.

Because of that production, the Eagles and others would gladly add him to their offense. However, the Eagles are currently leading the narrative because if Goedert indeed moves on, Njoku could become a valuable weapon for Jalen Hurts.

The Eagles want TE David Njoku to help Jalen Hurts

All said and done, the Eagles’ playoff journey arguably ended due to a 4th down incomplete pass by Jalen Hurts that gave possession back to the San Francisco 49ers. Had Njoku been on the field to possibly receive that crucial catch, who knows what could have happened?

About a month ago, David Njoku shared a farewell message that made it clear he planned to explore new opportunities in free agency. Naturally, that decision quickly created a strong market for the veteran tight end. And according to 94WIP’s Eliot Shorr-Parks, the Eagles have already emerged in the early conversation.

Meanwhile, the potential fit with Jalen Hurts makes plenty of sense. Njoku brings physical blocking ability while still offering a dynamic presence in the middle of the field. That combination matters in Philadelphia’s offense, where Hurts has often leaned on his tight ends to keep drives alive.

Notably, Njoku’s best season arrived in 2023 when he hauled in 81 receptions for 882 yards and a career-high six touchdowns. He averaged 10.9 yards per catch that year, which sits just slightly above what Dallas Goedert usually provides.

Njoku (29) is only one year older than Goedert, which keeps him within the same experience range. Because of that, front offices may see him as a more affordable option as they navigate the constantly shifting free agency market.

The Eagles coaching staff already has firsthand knowledge of what Njoku can do on the field. Both the Eagles and Browns held joint practices before the 2025 season, which allowed Philadelphia’s staff to evaluate the tight end up close.

So, if the Birds ultimately pursue Njoku as a replacement for Goedert, their previous connection might provide an advantage over other interested teams.