NFL Rumors: Nick Sirianni to Offload DT to Jaguars After Eagles Agree $78M Jordan Davis Extension

2025 was not ideal for the Philadelphia Eagles, especially as the defending champions. As a result, head coach Nick Sirianni has already started reshaping the roster. The organization recently locked up defensive tackle Jordan Davis with a massive $78 million extension. Already, they may be ready to clear up space for Davis in the locker room.

“The Jaguars are in active trade talks to acquire Eagles DT Jalen Carter,” Yard Line Yoda reported on X. “Let’s see if Gladstone can get it done. Lots of options currently being explored when it comes to pass rush.”

Philadelphia is currently considering picking up the fifth-year option on Carter’s rookie contract, which would lock him in till 2027 at a salary of $27.1 million. Because of that number, Carter’s next deal could become expensive rather quickly.

In fact, Spotrac projects that he could land a four-year contract worth about $84 million if he reaches the open market, which would average $21 million per season.

The Eagles just committed significant money to Davis, so Carter may begin pushing for his own extension since he entered the league only one year after Davis. Philadelphia still has Moro Ojomo developing in the rotation. Because of that crowded depth chart, Nick Sirianni must balance talent with the salary cap, and the Jacksonville Jaguars could provide a convenient solution.

From Jacksonville’s perspective, the potential move makes sense as well. As Sports Illustrated explained, Jaguars second-year general manager James Gladstone could view Carter as a defensive centerpiece.

“Carter is a rare talent at the defensive tackle position, and he has the type of skill-set that can completely dominate games at a weekly rate,” John Shipley writes. “With that said, he does come with some extra questions than the other players on this list. But if the Eagles want to choose Ojomo, then Carter would transform the Jaguars’ defense … at a price.”

Looking strictly at production, Carter was good last season. He appeared in 12 games and finished with 33 tackles, three sacks, and seven passes deflected. That performance helped him earn his second straight Pro Bowl selection.

However, Pro Football Focus graded him at 60.1 overall, which represented a noticeable dip compared to his earlier seasons. Still, Carter remains one of the league’s most disruptive interior defenders when he is at his best.

Any decision involving him will carry major implications for the Eagles’ defensive future. But if the Jaguars ultimately push for the trade, Nick Sirianni may be comfortable letting the deal happen, as they already secured their top DT with Davis’ massive extension.

Nick Sirianni’s Eagles make Jordan Davis the highest-paid DT

The Eagles decided to reward Jordan Davis after the defensive tackle delivered a breakout campaign last season. They agreed to a three-year extension worth $78 million, a deal that now makes Davis the highest-paid nose tackle in league history.

Last season, Davis became part of Vic Fangio’s defensive system at Lincoln Financial Field. After Milton Williams left to join the New England Patriots last offseason, Davis stepped into a larger role and never looked back.

The 26-year-old responded with the best numbers of his career, finishing the year with 34 solo tackles, 38 assists, and 4.5 sacks in 17 games. Because of that jump, the Eagles knew they could not risk letting him test the open market.

In his first three seasons, Davis mainly handled early-down responsibilities and helped the Eagles control the run before leaving the field in clear passing situations. However, the Birds now see him as a cornerstone on the defensive line.

Now that Davis is locked in for the long term, Nick Sirianni will focus on Jalen Carter’s situation.