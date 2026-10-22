NFL Slaps Nick Sirianni & Aaron Glenn With $250K Punishment for Bad Conduct

The NFL isn’t taking bad behavior lightly, and it has taken serious action against coaches after heated arguments with referees during games.

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The NFL has reportedly fined Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni $250,000 for his behavior toward game officials. According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn also received the same fine. It happened at the owners’ meeting in New York.

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The NFL has reportedly taken action against Sirianni for his behavior toward referees, but it has not explained which specific incident led to the punishment. However, Sirianni does have a reputation for getting into heated arguments with officials.

During the Eagles’ playoff game against the Giants in 2023, Sirianni was caught on a FOX broadcast swearing at a referee while Philadelphia prepared for a two-point conversion. The official had told him to move back.

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He shouted, “I know what the f— I’m doing. I’m allowed to be down here.”

After the game, Sirianni also explained his reaction.

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“I was looking to call a timeout, and he told me to get back,” Sirianni said after the game. “I don’t have the burst like I used to have at Mt. Union where I could sprint 30 yards to get a timeout, so I needed to be down there because I didn’t want to tear a hamstring off the bone.”

Aaron Glenn also found himself in a heated exchange with officials. According to Larry Brown Sports’ Grey Papke, Glenn was angry because he believed the referees had missed two penalties against the Browns. CBS cameras caught him arguing with referee Bill Vinovich and the other officials during the game.

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The first incident happened in the first half when Browns pass rusher Jared Verse hit Jets quarterback Geno Smith high and late. The referees did not call roughing the passer, a penalty that can be given when a defender illegally hits the quarterback.

Another incident occurred with 1:02 left in the second quarter, when Cleveland Browns punter Corey Bojorquez kicked the ball 53 yards toward the Jets’ 9-yard line. Jets returner Isaiah Williams signaled for a fair catch, meaning he would catch the ball without trying to run with it.

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Under NFL rules, Browns players had to give Williams a clear chance to catch the ball safely. The Jet Press reported that Browns player Malachi Corley bumped into Williams after he caught the punt, but the referees did not call a penalty.

Glenn was also upset about the earlier hit on Smith, which he believed should have resulted in a roughing-the-passer penalty. These decisions made him even more furious.

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For now, as per the reports, the fines are temporarily on hold and could be overturned if the coaches maintain good behavior, the source told ESPN. The league is also using the situation to remind coaches to treat officials appropriately.

However, Glenn and Sirianni were not the only coaches facing scrutiny over their conduct toward officials ahead of Week 7.

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel also received a major punishment for his behavior during a game.

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Another NFL Head Coach Gets Major Punishment

Like Glenn and Sirianni, Vrabel was also reportedly fined $250,000 for his conduct toward referees. Although the NFL has not confirmed the specific incident behind the reported fine, Vrabel’s previous heated exchange with an official has added to concerns about coaches’ behavior toward referees.

Vrabel received a 15-yard penalty during the Patriots’ 29-26 win over the Buffalo Bills on October 4, 2026. The incident happened with 1:48 left in the second quarter, when the Bills were trying to score from New England’s 16-yard line. Quarterback Josh Allen threw an incomplete pass, but the Bills got another chance after Vrabel was penalized. Buffalo then scored a touchdown five plays later to tie the game.

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Referee Bill Vinovich explained that Vrabel had left the coaches’ designated area and approached an official to complain about a call. During the exchange, Vrabel used profanity to express his anger, leading to the penalty.

“He was out of the box, came up to the official and said, ‘That was a f—ing terrible call,” Vinovich said. “I don’t know how you’re going to give a warning. It’s not something that is going to happen twice. When you use language like that, it’s pretty much a given.”

Taken together, these incidents highlight the NFL’s growing concern about coaches’ behavior toward game officials. However, the league has not confirmed whether any of these specific incidents directly led to the reported $250,000 fines.