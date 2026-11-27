An officiating decision in the Eagles-Cowboys game has put the NFL’s review process under scrutiny again. Philadelphia’s touchdown, which came after a Javonte Williams fumble, was taken off the board by the officials, and the play never counted. The officials’ interpretation of forward progress is disputed; some analysts argue Williams did fumble before being ruled down. Nevertheless, the ruling has now prompted fans and analysts to question how the rule was applied and whether the league enforces it consistently across games.

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“Whistle halts Riq Woolen return after Javonte Williams fumble. Nick Sirianni protested the early stoppage,” Wire Report NFL posted on X.

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Williams was driving toward the end zone when the ball came loose just short of the goal line in the second quarter. Eagles cornerback Riq Woolen scooped it up and took off for a 97-yard return that looked like a touchdown. Before he got there, the whistle blew.

The officials ruled that Williams’ forward progress had already been stopped, which meant the play was dead before Woolen reached the end zone, preventing a TD rather than erasing one.

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That ruling carries a harsh consequence, because forward progress calls can’t be challenged. Nick Sirianni had nothing to throw a flag over and no review to ask for, so the Eagles simply had to line up again. Dallas then scored its own touchdown to build the halftime cushion.

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By the start of the fourth quarter, the Cowboys led 31-17, with Philadelphia having added ten points in the second quarter and seven in the third.

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The officials’ call on it is now drawing heavy criticism.

One fan, whose comment was originally in Spanish, summed up how it looked from the stands:

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“To me, this was a fumble by Javonte Williams and a potential defensive TD for the Eagles that would have made it 21-17 at halftime. The refs blew the whistle (too early, in my opinion), and that killed the play. Anyway… on to the next one.”

Media voices were just as direct. Former ESPN writer Ed Werder pointed to how plays like this are usually handled:

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“That was a quick whistle on the potential Javonte Williams fumble and Eagles recovery. They usually allow that to play out through the return. Riq Woolen was stopped from a 98-yard return by whistle. Nick Sirianni had a legit argument and made it.”

Eagles reporter Brandon Lee Gowton was far less diplomatic, as he said on X, “Absolute horseshit ruling on that Javonte Williams fumble creates a 14-point swing in the Cowboys’ favor. Abysmal officiating.”

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Interestingly, the frustration wasn’t limited to Philadelphia’s side. Cowboys beat reporter Joseph Hoyt saw it the same way.

“They’re going to say his forward progress is stopped, but Javonte Williams did fumble that, it was a clear recovery, and Tariq Woolen took it back for a TD. Cowboys catch a HUGE break,” Hoyt wrote on X.

Fan comments piled up too. One take captured the mood of the Eagles faithful.

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“Eagles fans feel robbed 😤 Philly appeared to rip the ball from Javonte Williams near the goal line, but officials ruled his forward progress was stopped, and the call wasn’t reviewable. #FlyEaglesFly”

And one fan directed his anger straight at the league’s officiating account.

:@NFLOfficiating enough of this garbage of a product you have out there. Fine them, fire them, do something!”, a fan wrote.

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A call that can’t be reviewed leaves nothing but the debate, and this one will be argued for a long time.