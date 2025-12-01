Former Eagles QB Demands Kevin Patullo to Abandon His Wishes For Fixing Jalen Hurts’ Offense

“Fire Patullo”, demanded the Philadelphia Eagles’ fans after their dismal performance in Week 13. While the defense has been performing fairly, it is the offense that the fans are disappointed with. The Eagles’ offense is only a shadow of what it was last season. With consecutive defeats, they have likely lost their chance to earn the top seed in the NFC, with fans publicly criticizing the offensive coordinator, Kevin Patullo. However, former quarterback and Super Bowl winner Nick Foles thinks that the situation can be dealt with differently.

“I don’t think Kevin needs to be fired,” said Nick Foles via the SZN Podcast. “So, I think Kevin Patullo’s first thing needs to go from get it out, get out of the sideline, get away from what’s going on, the emotions, because that could be clouding your vision with play calling it. You have a different perspective from the sideline. You can’t see the coverage as they’re forming.

He further added, “You can’t see the defensive alignments very well. You can see it on the tablet afterwards and make some predictions. But when you’re up in the box, you can see it as the drive is going on, what they’re trying to do, and you can see the concepts forming more clearly.”

The Eagles hired Kevin Patullo in 2021 as the pass game coordinator. He used to work from the box, allowing him a better view of the game and getting an understanding of the technical aspects that would benefit the team. With him in the box, the Eagles flourished, winning the Super Bowl. Their offense was one of their biggest strength with Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and Saquon Barkley excelling in that setup.

Before the 2025 season, his role was changed to offensive coordinator. It led to abandoning the box and staying on the sidelines. Unfortunately, the decision backfired as the Eagles are having a poor season offensively. They are ranked 24th in offensive yards per game. Staying on the sidelines creates an emotional connection with the players and the game. But Foles believes that at this stage, winning is more important than the winning connection. Moreover, staying in the box was what Patullo was hired for.

Along with Nick Foles’ support, Kevin Patullo also finds Nick Sirianni standing by his side.

Nick Sirianni is still supportive of Kevin Patullo

It was indeed a “Black Friday” for the Eagles as they lost to the Bears, ending their alliance and increasing their losing streak to two games. While the fans are blaming Patullo, the HC Nick Sirianni is clear on his stance.

“We’re not changing the play-caller,” said Sirianni during the post-match press conference. The HC has not given up on his OC.

He is against all the rumors about the Eagles changing the offensive play-caller so late in the season. Sirianni admits there have been a few mistakes, but changing Patullo never crossed his mind.

The Philadelphia Eagles are first in the NFC East, with an 8-4 win-loss record. In the upcoming week, they face the 8-4 Chargers. The Chargers have one of the best defenses in the league. With the Eagles struggling offensively, it will be interesting to see how the head coach and the offensive coordinator address the situation. Only time will tell whether the Eagles can spread their offensive wings or get struck down by the Chargers.