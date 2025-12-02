Nick Sirianni Announces If Eagles Will Fire Kevin Patullo, Addresses OC’s House Vandalism

The Philadelphia Eagles have had a rather rough season despite an 8-4 record, which has kept them atop the NFC East. Throughout the season, the Eagles have faced criticism about their offense, with OC Kevin Patullo being in the firing line for not prioritizing the running game. But after their recent loss against the Chicago Bears, things went out of control as Patullo’s home was vandalized with eggs.

Addressing the team’s struggles, head coach Nick Sirianni has backed his Offensive Coordinator during his appearance on SportsRadio 94 WIP.

“Sometimes when you think it is just one thing you’re able to do different things, and make changes,” Siriani said. “But that’s not the case, and that’s not how I feel with that.”

The Philadelphia head coach was also asked about Kevin Patullo’s house in Moorestown, New Jersey being vandalized by upset fans after the Eagles suffered a 28-6 walloping against the Bears. Nick Sirianni decided not to comment on the incident but stated how the team will be regrouping and making the neccessary changes.

“I don’t want to get into that, but just know that we’re working like crazy to get going, better,” Sirianni said. “We had a little bit of time this week, to reevaluate some of the things that we were doing and and how we can get better off of that. We’ve been in a little bit of a hay. We win four in a row, we lose two in a row, we then win four in a row, we lose two in a row, and so we are ready to get back up and go from there.”

Now looking forward to remainder of the season, Nick Sirianni remains confident about his team as they look to defend the Lombardi trophy and go back-to-back as Super Bowl champions.

Sirianni reflects on lessons learned from previous seasons

After their walloping 26-6 loss against the Chicago Bears, the Philadelphia Eagles are set to face some tough opponents in the remainder of the 2025-26 NFL season. The Eagles will take on the 8-4 Los Angeles Chargers, host the Las Vegas Raiders before facing the Washington Commanders. Philadelphia then take on the Josh Allen-led Buffalo Bills before finishing the season against the Commanders at home.

TAhead of this final stretch of regular season game, Nick Sirianni is confident about his team’s ability to learn from their mistakes and make the neccessary to adjustments to yield results.

“I think you saw … the lessons we learned in ‘23 resulted in what happened last year,” Sirianni said, referring to a Super Bowl championship in a recent press conference.

“You always take lessons in everything, win, lose or draw,” Sirianni continued. “You’re always constantly trying to learn and get better. Sometimes that sting of the loss or the 2023 season has even more impact, which is why I’m grateful for adversity and looking for an opportunity to get better from the adversity.”

Based on their track record, Sirianni and the Eagles have shown they are capable of bouncing back from setbacks, hence it will be interesting to how the defending champions operate and whether they can defend their title, come February.