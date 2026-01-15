Nick Sirianni Confirms Significant Coaching Change After Eagles Fired Kevin Patullo

Essentials Inside The Story Nick Sirianni's team shifts offensive power after Kevin Patullo’s abrupt firing.

Eagles’ offense regressed fast once Kellen Moore left the building.

Organizational decisions now loom large as the offseason unfolds.

From the Super Bowl glory to the Wild Card exit, the Philadelphia Eagles experienced a dramatic fall this season, pushing the management to sack offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo after his rookie season. Now, the Birds are in search of a new OC, and Nick Sirianni’s team has a major update for the potential new candidate.

According to NFL Insider Josina Anderson, who broke the news on X,

“A league source also just told me initial talks with #Eagles offensive coordinator candidates/ “their camps” have gone well, adding that the feedback has been on wanting to have questions assuaged on “complete autonomy” over the offense–similar to what Kellen Moore enjoyed when he was with Philly.”

This means an elite offensive coordinator should have full control over the offense without interference from the HC, Nick Sirianni, next season. Anderson added in a separate post on X that the 2024 Super Bowl champions are searching for an “established name” for the new OC. While they are reviewing the best-qualified candidates, nobody is a top pick yet.

A similar approach had unlocked the Eagles’ offensive potential last season. Kellen Moore was the Philadelphia Eagles’ OC for only the 2024 season, but made a significant impact. He had the full decision-making authority with little to no interference from the HC.

The Eagles showed rushing dominance under Moore each week, ranking second among rushing offensive teams in the NFL in 2024. This was a major change from their earlier pass-first mentality. Moreover, his offensive philosophy brought the best out of Jalen Hurts, A.J.Brown, and DeVonta Smith.

But the offensive performance saw a gradual decline under Kevin Patullo, who relied on Nick Sirianni for the final say. Their rushing yards ranking fell from 2nd to 18th, while also sliding from 8th to 24th in total yards per game. That downturn has prompted the organization to look outside the building for a fresh offensive voice.

Mike McDaniel and Brian Daboll are frontrunners to be the new Eagles OC

CBS suggests that former Miami Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel, who was fired by the franchise this season, is a leading choice for the position alongside Brian Daboll.

McDaniel is known for his strategic game plans—a glimpse he showed numerous times as the Miami Dolphins head coach. He also has prior experience working as an offensive coordinator. He held that position for the San Francisco 49ers in 2021.

On the other hand, Brian Daboll possesses an impressive resume as the offensive coordinator. Before becoming the New York Giants head coach, he was the OC for the Buffalo Bills, working closely with Josh Allen. In 2017, he was the offensive coordinator of the Alabama Crimson Tide, where he coached the Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa.