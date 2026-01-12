Nick Sirianni Confirms Stance on Firing Kevin Patullo After Pointing Fingers for Eagles Loss

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The San Francisco 49ers pulled off a 23-19 upset over the Philadelphia Eagles in the wild-card game, and it did not feel fluky. From the opening kick, the Eagles’ offense looked stuck in the mud again. The issues have hovered all season. This time, they finally cost the Birds a game. As the spotlight quickly shifted to offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo. Naturally, head coach Nick Sirianni was asked if change was coming.

So, speaking to the media after the loss, Sirianni did not dodge the topic. Instead, he made his stance clear while still keeping the door open.

“Everything and everyone will be evaluated,” he said.

However, he did not throw Patullo under the bus. Still, the numbers from Sunday night paint a rough picture. After moving the ball well early, the Eagles managed just 114 yards in the second half, with 87 of those yards coming on the final two drives. Before that, three second-half possessions ended in quick three-and-outs, an ugly trend Philly leads the league in.

Meanwhile, there were only a few positives to cling to. Saquon Barkley topped 100 yards on the ground, and DeVonta Smith hauled in eight catches for 70 yards. Yet, the bad outweighed the good. Four third-down drops crushed momentum, with A.J. Brown responsible for most of them. At this point, one thing feels obvious. This offense, under Kevin Patullo, is not good enough.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned!