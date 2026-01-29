Nick Sirianni Considers Strong Action Against Coach as Eagles Make OC Decision

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Philadelphia Eagles still look like a dangerous offense. However, in the 2025 season, the run game has quietly fallen apart, and it is now the single biggest problem holding this offense back. Because of that, frustration is building inside the building, and many around the team believe the offensive coordinator carries much of the blame after such a strong 2024 campaign. As a result, head coach Nick Sirianni is now considering strong action against Jeff Stoutland.

Speaking on his podcast, Jeff McLane offered insight into how Stoutland’s role changed behind the scenes.

“He does have that ring game coordinator responsibility, and this is what I understand, at some point last season, that was pretty much taken away from him,” McLane said.

“I don’t know if that was because he wasn’t getting the job done, or they just decided, ‘Okay, we’re gonna be better at doing this.’ I think, you know, if you look at prior to this year, how well they ran the ball, and Jeff Stoutland being in charge of the run game, you would think that you’d stick with the guy.”

Because of that uncertainty, McLane believes a bigger change could be coming in the City of Brotherly Love.

He made that clear when he added, “…I would be surprised if he returns as a run game coordinator, even if they bring in someone who does run his type of scheme. I think that’s possibly something that could be taken away from him. And he’ll come back as the offensive line coach and be able to focus strictly on getting these guys to play better.”

Meanwhile, the numbers make this debate impossible to ignore. The Eagles rushed for 3,048 yards last season, but that total has dropped to 1,908 this year. At the same time, attempts have fallen from 621 to 459, yet the decline goes beyond volume. Yards per carry slipped from 4.91 to 4.16, explosive runs of 10 or more yards dropped by more than 30 percent, and rushing first downs fell sharply from 170 to 114.

Even more telling, those numbers come with a similar roster, and Saquon Barkley still looks explosive. Then the advanced metrics confirm the eye test. Last year, the Birds posted +54.62 total expected points added on runs with +0.088 EPA per carry. This season, that has flipped to -11.59 total EPA and a negative EPA per rush.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles Feb 9, 2025 New Orleans, LA, USA Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni reacts in Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. New Orleans Ceasars Superdome LA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 20250209_jel_su5_447

Taken together, this data shows a run game that no longer helps the offense at Lincoln Financial Field. Instead, it is becoming a growing problem. Because of that, Nick Sirianni’s Eagles have now made an OC-related decision.

New updates on Eagles’ offensive coordinator search

Since the Philadelphia Eagles bowed out of the 2025 NFL Playoffs, they have stayed at the center of league chatter. Nick Sirianni’s team has been hunting for a new offensive coordinator since moving on from Kevin Patullo, yet the Birds still have not filled the role. Meanwhile, one league insider offered a window into how patient this search may become.

Appearing on ESPN, Adam Schefter explained that urgency is not driving the decision.

“They don’t appear to be in any rush… They have Nick Sirianni, who always could call the offense if they can’t find somebody worthy enough to do the job,” he said.

Still, that patience has not stopped movement behind the scenes. Recently, the Eagles welcomed Jim Bob Cooter back to the NovaCare Complex for a second interview. Notably, he is only the second known candidate to earn another look during this process. Sirianni’s familiarity with Cooter plays a role here, as the two crossed paths with the Chiefs back in 2012, when Cooter worked as an offensive quality control coach.

From there, Cooter built a diverse resume around the league. He later spent time with the Broncos before landing in Detroit. In 2014, the Lions brought him in to coach quarterbacks, and by 2016, he earned a promotion to offensive coordinator. That stint lasted until 2018, when the Jets hired him to coach running backs.

Eventually, those paths crossed again. In 2021, Cooter and Sirianni reconnected, with Cooter serving as an independent consultant rather than an official staff member. After that project with the Birds, he became the passing game coordinator for the Jaguars in 2022. Then, in 2023, he joined former Eagles OC Shane Steichen with the Colts. For now, Philly fans can only wait and see how this search unfolds.