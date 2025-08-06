Nick Sirianni Converts Injured Veteran WR Into Emergency QB as Jalen Hurts Forced to Scramble at Eagles Camp

On Tuesday, the Philadelphia Eagles returned to the NovaCare Complex for what would be their final practice before Thursday night’s preseason opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. It was a lighter session, scaled back from the full-contact, full-pad intensity of earlier camp practices. But it wasn’t without intrigue. In fact, one of the strangest and most telling moments of camp unfolded not from a blitz or bomb downfield, but from a hamstring injury and coach Nick Sirianni’s creativity. So, when star receiver A.J. Brown was sidelined from team drills due to a minor hamstring tweak, most teams might’ve kept him stationary. Not Sirianni.

It wasn’t just about reps, it was about rhythm, relationships, and keeping Brown mentally tuned in while physically limited. This kind of tactical flexibility echoes Sirianni’s own playing days, where adaptability wasn’t just valued, it became survival. It’s no wonder that, years later, as head coach of the Eagles, Sirianni still leans into his wide receiver instincts and creative roots.

Given the Eagles’ cautious approach with offensive starters since Sirianni took over as head coach, he handed Brown the keys, making him the makeshift quarterback during positional WR drills. Brown lobbed passes, some seriously off-target, and others shockingly accurate. to his fellow wideouts, including Elijah Cooks and Darius Cooper. The goal wasn’t perfection. It was engagement, leadership, and fluidity. And it worked.

Anthony Dibona of The Philly Special Show broke the news as he wrote, “While A.J. Brown didn’t officially practice, he remained involved during positional drills. Brown served as the team’s “QB” while lofting (sometimes poor) passes to Philadelphia’s other WRs.” Brown’s quarterback cameo might make the highlight reel for laughs, but in Sirianni’s world, it was also a calculated leadership rep.

A.J. Brown had 67 catches for 1,079 yards and scored 7 touchdowns in 13 games in 2024. He also won his first championship. It explains why Brown’s efficiency and explosiveness make him irreplaceable, even in a run-heavy offense or despite fewer targets. Brown’s camp presence is felt even when not catching passes. He’s been vocal, energetic, and kept the WR group lively.

But while Sirianni was getting creative with A.J. Brown in the receiver room, his franchise quarterback was dealing with pressure of a different kind, right in the pocket.

Jalen Hurts is struggling. What will the Eagles and Nick Sirianni do?

During the Eagles’ final training camp session before their preseason opener against the Bengals, Jalen Hurts was under visible duress. Hurts may have thrown five touchdowns on Day 10 of Eagles camp, but he also endured five tough moments: some hits to the body, others to his decision-making. The worst came on a panicked lob into the front of the end zone, no touch, no arc, no chance. It looked less like a plan and more like a prayer. Then came a near-pick by CB Kelee Ringo, who read Hurts perfectly but dropped the gift. Two turnover-worthy plays that won’t show on paper, but will stick on film. He wasn’t a player coasting through camp. It was a player testing boundaries, pushing timing, and learning from every rep. And that’s exactly the space Nick Sirianni gives him, room to fail forward.

But the most telling moment came when Hurts missed a wide-open touchdown. You could see the frustration on his face; he knew it was there. The play was dialed up perfectly: the read was clean, the route sharp, and the defense fooled. But the throw? Just a little too fast or too flat. Either way, it was a missed opportunity that should’ve been six. Eliot Shorr-Parks, an Eagles insider, mentioned, “The issue was Hurts also put the ball in harms way a few times and missed another TD he should have had.”

Hurts’ Tuesday stat line read: 12-of-20, 5 touchdowns, 1 interception. On paper, it pops. But in practice, it felt more volatile: every snap either soared or sputtered. That’s the nature of camp, sure. Still, through 10 practices, he’s completed 144-of-186 passes (77%) with 9 touchdowns and 3 picks. Solid numbers. But the feel doesn’t fully align. The brilliance is still battling bouts of inconsistency. Some reps looked MVP-caliber. Others looked like he was still trying to find his footing. What stood out wasn’t just the touchdowns or mistakes, but how Hurts handled both. He played like a QB trying to lead, learn, and push through the noise. Nick Sirianni gives him the space to grow through it, while A.J. Brown keeps raising the bar. The highs are real, the lows are fixable, and that’s exactly where a leader sharpens.