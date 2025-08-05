Nick Sirianni Decides QB Next in Line as Jalen Hurts Loses Accuracy at Eagles Training Camp

Picture it, post-Super Bowl LIX. Jalen Hurts, no helmet, no huddle, just heart. A city behind him, a championship in his pocket. That cinematic walk through South Philly under a twilight sky, the kind of moment that makes a quarterback immortal. Hurts wasn’t just Philly’s QB1. He was the guy. The story. But now? The credits have rolled on that film. And Nick Sirianni, ever the pragmatist, has pivoted to the sequel.

Because behind every star is a plan. Or at least, there better be. That’s what Sirianni’s trying to build now, a clear, no-nonsense quarterback depth chart. One built not just on hope, but on reps, tape, and quiet belief. Jalen Hurts is still the face of the Eagles. But behind him? That’s where it gets interesting.

Tanner McKee sits comfortably on QB2 spot. It wasn’t a flashy rise. McKee didn’t burst into the NFL scene like a firecracker. He waited, studied, and when his shot came in Week 17 last year? He cooked the Cowboys for two touchdowns on just three completions. The passer rating? 117.2. Next week, he started against the Giants, tossing 269 yards and two scores with zero turnovers. Sure, he’s quiet. But 6’6″, laser-accurate, and a Super Bowl ring already? Yeah, this guy isn’t just a seat-warmer.

QB3 seat belongs to Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Now this one’s complicated. DTR, once a fireworks display at UCLA, came into the league riding highlight tape buzz. But in Cleveland? The script flipped, fast. A 1-to-10 TD/INT ratio in live NFL snaps? That’s not a typo. But Nick Sirianni must see something, because DTR’s still here. Still battling.

Kyle McCord is the last. This is where the room gets spicy. A 6th-round pick, sure. But don’t let that fool you, this is a project with real upside. From Ohio State highs to the Syracuse renaissance, he threw for 4,779 yards in 2024, breaking Deshaun Watson’s ACC record. Thirty-four touchdowns. Eleven 300-yard games. A bowl game demolition of Washington State with five TDs. He even had his own potato chip brand. And yet, he fell to pick 181. Philly caught him on the rebound.

Nick Sirianni’s decision isn’t just about who’s throwing the prettiest spiral at camp. It’s about contingency. Jalen’s throne isn’t under siege, but after the emotional high of a Super Bowl run, cracks tend to form in the foundation.

Jalen Hurts is failing to amaze Nick Sirianni

The Eagles are used to seeing sharp, surgical throws from Jalen Hurts. But on August 4th, Monday’s training camp session told a different story, and not in the way fans hoped for. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Hurts’ accuracy was noticeably off during reps against cornerback Quinyon Mitchell. DeVonta Smith, one of the team’s most reliable weapons, “just couldn’t shake” Mitchell in one-on-one drills.

But even when Smith did get open, Hurts couldn’t deliver. The report stated clearly, “Quarterback Jalen Hurts’ passes were off target.” That line doesn’t come lightly, especially in a camp setting where precision is expected to build chemistry.

This wasn’t simply about Hurts missing windows. The phrase points to mechanical or timing issues. Whether it’s rust, pressure, or just an off day, it’s something worth tracking. Because if the Eagles want to repeat last season, Nick Sirianni would need Hurts to deliver a 2024 performance. Last year was his best accuracy (68.7% in 268 of 371 passes).

Meanwhile, Mitchell took full advantage of Hurts’ struggles. He snagged his second interception of camp, jumping a route intended for Ainias Smith during zone coverage. That’s not just a win for the rookie, it’s a reminder that Hurts can’t afford to be even a little off in a camp stacked with hungry defenders.

The Eagles have big plans this season, but training camp hiccups like this are reminders. Even elite QBs have to earn it every snap. Hurts’ ball placement will be under a microscope the next time he lines up under center.