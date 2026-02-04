Nick Sirianni Expected to Cut Ties With A. J. Brown as Eagles’ Price Tag for WR’s Trade Revealed

While many teams make trade decisions this offseason to bolster their rosters, things have taken a personal turn in the Philadelphia Eagles’ locker room. Reports of tensions flaring between wide receiver A.J. Brown and Nick Sirianni’s team have been circulating for quite some time. And now, The Athletic‘s Dianna Russini believes the situation will “resolve” itself by culminating in a potential trade. In fact, she made a rough assessment of what Philly may get by moving on from the 28-year-old.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I still don’t really have my own opinion yet on that whole situation,” she told PHLY Eagles. “…I have a feeling it’s going to resolve itself by A.J. no longer being in Philly. That’s why I think it’s got in his head. I don’t know that for a fact yet. I wouldn’t be surprised if they move him to a place like New England, a team that’s playing in the Super Bowl.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on Super Bowl opening night, Russini shared her belief that A.J. Brown and the Eagles might eventually split. For the record, Brown’s name has been floating in trade circles since the San Francisco 49ers knocked them out in the wild-card round. But his satisfaction with Nick Sirianni’s team has been in question long before that. Over the past four seasons with the Eagles, Brown’s production has placed him among the league’s top wideouts.

When he delivered a career-best season in 2023, the team rewarded him with a three-year, $96 million contract. Still, his time with the Eagles hasn’t been all smooth sailing, with his frustration becoming public in November 2025. When asked about his well-being during a live stream, the Super Bowl champion gave a wild response that directly targeted the Eagles.

“Family is good. Everything else, no. It’s a s–t show,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio, those comments didn’t sit well with the team. Owner Jeffrey Lurie met with Brown, and the latter reportedly agreed to tone down his social media complaints. But even after their mature conversation, Brown’s frustration spilled over on the sideline during Philadelphia’s NFC Wild Card 23-19 loss. The crowd saw him in a heated exchange with Sirianni on the sideline.

Imago Head Coach Nick Sirianni Philadelphia Eagles looks on during the Super Bowl LIX match between Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome on February 9, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo by Marioi Hommes/DeFodi Images Defodi-542_SUBLIX20250209_478 Defodi-542

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

On the field, he dropped crucial passes that night and finished the game with three catches for only 25 yards. After his poor showing, he skipped interacting with the media. The team hasn’t pursued a deal as of now, but his price value has been a talking point.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nick Sirianni’s wideout receives valuation amid trade rumors

Since arriving in Philadelphia in 2022, A.J. Brown has crossed the 1000-yard mark in receiving yards every year. He has also recorded over 60 receptions in each season, maintaining his consistency. And even general manager Howie Roseman made sure to acknowledge Brown’s contribution while downplaying his heated trade talks.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s hard to find great players in the NFL, and A.J.’s a great player,” Roseman told reporters on Thursday, via NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

“That’s what we’re going out and looking for, when we go out in free agency and the draft, is trying to find great players who love football, and he’s that guy,” he added when asked if he would be open to shipping the receiver. “So that would be my answer.”

But based on how things have turned out, Russini has already predicted the outcome and decided Brown’s value. The journalist said she checked around before the trade deadline and believes Philadelphia could land a second-round pick in exchange. And a post-June 1 trade can save $5 -$7 million in cap credit and $1.65 million in salary cap. As for his potential landing spots, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler thinks the Buffalo Bills could be a right fit. In his view, Brown could replace their best receiver, Khalil Shakir.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Brown is an immediate upgrade and he’s still young [turning 29 in June],” he wrote. “And the Eagles can build the passing game around DeVonta Smith and a top draft pick.”

Another potential team could be the Denver Broncos, who tried to pursue Jaylen Waddle from the Miami Dolphins last year. They ultimately couldn’t succeed, leaving their search alive. Also, the team has enough cap space and draft capital to lure Brown. Beyond these two, other teams that may show interest in the receiver this offseason include the Niners, Titans, Browns, and Raiders. Now, it’s to be seen what the future holds for A.J. Brown.