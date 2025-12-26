Nick Sirianni Finally Responds To Saquon Barkley After Eagles RB’s Confession on Hating Him

Saquon Barkley didn’t hide how he once felt about Nick Sirianni, and now, the Eagles head coach isn’t hiding anything either.

After Barkley admitted he “couldn’t stand” Sirianni while playing for the Giants, the Philadelphia head coach addressed it calmly and with perspective.

“I feel the same way about him, and yeah, no, I get it. I think that on my past, any teams that are rivals… whatever reason, they don’t usually like me,” Sirianni said.

The coach noted that reaction has followed him since his playing days. He didn’t take it personally. Instead, he focused on the present. Sirianni said he was informed about the comments and appreciated them, adding that he understands their origin.

The coach made it clear that the relationship now is what matters. Barkley is an Eagle. The two are aligned. The coach is glad Barkley is on his team and that they’ve built mutual respect since.

