Nick Sirianni Howls at Bills Mafia in 4-Word Message After Josh Allen’s Critical Mistake

Emotions ran high after a tense finish between the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills. Head coach Nick Sirianni’s team secured a narrow 13–12 win over the Bills, and he can’t help but shout a strong four-word message long after the final whistle.

A late mistake shifted the mood, and sparked a moment that quickly caught attention.

“Not so much [talking] anymore!” he said in his four-word message via NBC Sports anchor John Clark’s post on X. “Love this shit.”

In a clip shared by Clark, Nick Sirianni said these words when the Eagles were heading back to the locker room. As the players walked off, head coach Nick Sirianni came up behind them and fired off his message toward wide receiver AJ Brown.

Meanwhile, the moment came after the Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s failed two-point attempt in the final seconds of the game. It was what sealed Philadelphia’s win and lifted the Eagles to an 11–5 record for the season.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned.