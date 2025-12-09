Nick Sirianni Makes Decision That Affects Jalen Hurts After Pointing Fingers at Eagles Coaches

The Philadelphia Eagles fell further down the standings after the Los Angeles Chargers defeated them 22-19 in overtime. Head coach Nick Sirianni was disappointed, revealing his stance on the remaining season that could affect QB Jalen Hurts and the coaches.

“We’ll stay the course. We’ll keep grinding it out and get ourselves out of this little hole we are in,” Sirianni first said.

It means Hurts has to work more effectively with the current set of offense. Earlier, there were reports of tension between the signal caller and the receiver, AJ Brown. But the game showed the need for more protection. Hurts threw four interceptions in the game, the most in his career.

In the second quarter, he was part of the historic triple fumble play when he first threw an interception and later fumbled the ball. It was the first game since 1978 in which a player turned over the ball twice in one play. But Sirianni will stick with his Super Bowl-winning QB and keep removing the errors.

His interception on the final drive in overtime hurt them even more. The Chargers had only scored a field goal, so the Eagles could have easily won with a touchdown. But they failed.

The only positive point for the Birds was their running back, Saquon Barkley. It was his second game of the 2025 season with 100+ rushing yards. Barkley carried the ball 20 times for 122 yards and one touchdown. If the RB returns to his game-winning form, the head coach would be a fortunate man.

More than the players, he is also trying to find where his coaches are lacking. The losses are piling up, and they need to move fast.

Nick Sirianni will work in tandem with coaches

Earlier this week, reports came the head coach was attending the offensive meetings longer than usual. He also handed out the materials and spoke for longer than usual before the offensive coordinator, Kevin Patullo, talked tthe o offensive players. But nothing worked as they lost against the Chargers.

“I’m the Head Coach, so my attention goes to places I feel it needs to go. This week was with the offense,” the head coach explained. “I’ll continue to go in there with those guys and grind it out through the weeds with them.”

That was Nick Sirianni’s way of saying Patullo needs to improve more while he will keep attending the meetings. It could also be a warning to other coaches, including run game coordinator/offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland. Hurts throwing four interceptions when the season is on the line is not a good sign.

It gave hope to the Dallas Cowboys, who are second in the NFC East with six wins. The Eagles still hold first place with eight wins, but they would like to move to a more decisive lead as the end approaches.