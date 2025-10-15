Nick Sirianni Makes Final WR Decision Amid Steelers-A. J. Brown Trade Rumors

After the back-to-back losses, a roster shake-up in the Philadelphia Eagles doesn’t come as a surprise. They have released their wide receiver, Javon Baker, from the practice squad.

“The Eagles released second-year wide receiver Javon Baker from the practice squad,” Oliver Thomas reported on X. Head coach Nick Sirianni acquired the player for the practice squad way back on August 29th of this season. But Baker isn’t the only one.

As head coach Nick Sirianni prepares for Week 7, the team opened up yet another spot on the practice squad by releasing running back Audric Estimé. In an urge to break the 2-game losing streak, the Eagles made the changes to remove players who have yet to make an impact.

Baker may have been an interesting option given his physical frame, but he hasn’t been able to make it to the active roster this season. Before his time with the Eagles, the 23-year-old had a stint with the New England Patriots, where he promised to deliver an incredible performance. However, during his appearance for 11 games, he made one catch for 12 yards.

On the other hand, Estime started his NFL career as a fifth-round draft choice of the Denver Broncos in 2024 out of Notre Dame. In his rookie year, he rushed for 310 yards (4.1 yards per carry), scoring two touchdowns. After being released in August, Estime signed with the Eagles’ practice squad. But now with both Baker and Estime out, the Eagles have 2 spots open, which they might use to fix their issues on offense.

Running back Saquon Barkley is averaging 3.4 yards this season and has 325 rushing yards in six games. Earlier, right tackle Lane Johnson stirred the pot when he called the Eagles’ offense “predictable” after the 34-17 loss to the New York Giants. And we all know that it’s not a good sign when the offense becomes predictable.

This releasing decision could also be an indication that bigger changes are coming, though where they’ll happen remains to be seen. As for now, the needle is revolving around wide receiver A.J. Brown, who is surrounded by trade rumors.

Is Nick Sirianni’s A.J. Brown to the Steelers a good option?

Brown’s frustration over his limited targets and less explosive role has become obvious. Following his cryptic post, which is seen by many as a sign of discontent and a controversial exchange with Barkley and quarterback Jalen Hurts, trade rumors have begun to swirl. While the Miami Dolphins were among the first teams mentioned, the latest name to surface is the Pittsburgh Steelers.

CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin floated a hypothetical trade that would send outside linebacker Alex Highsmith, tight end Pat Freiermuth, and a 2026 third-round pick from the Steelers to the Eagles for Brown.

“Why on Earth would the Steelers deal for Brown when they already spent picks and big money to land Brown’s former college teammate, DK Metcalf, this offseason? ” Benjamin questioned. “Because they’re all in on winning with Aaron Rodgers this year, and their 4-1 start suggests they’ll remain aggressive in roster-building.”

Now, for Brown, it could be a logical destination. For the Steelers, he could fill the gap left by wide receiver Calvin Austin, who left after his shoulder injury. Pittsburgh has both the young talent and draft capital to make a serious offer if Brown becomes available.

But that “if” might be the biggest question of all. Will the Eagles let him go, too?