Nick Sirianni Makes Trade Decision After Eagles Sign Jaire Alexander

The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to make a seismic move soon. The defending champions got their revenge with a win over the New York Giants. But the franchise isn’t shying away from making a blockbuster trade before the deadline to address any issues. As per rumors, the Eagles are interested in Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Philips, and “at the right price,” as reported by Cameron Wolfe.

“I’m told (Eagles defensive coordinator) Vic Fangio thinks highly of Phillips from their year together in Miami (2023),” Wolfe wrote on X. “He would help fill Eagles need for another pass rusher.”

As of now, this isn’t confirmed.

Now, Philips won’t come cheap. As Dianna Russini reported, the Dolphins would trade the pass rusher if they could get a third-round pick in exchange. Moreover, coach Sirianni isn’t the only suitor for the pass rusher.

She named the New England Patriots and the San Francisco 49ers as the two other teams, which could be great destinations. However, both teams are yet to show their interest in the pass rusher, who is in the last year of his 4-year rookie deal. Now, since the Dolphins could be looking at a rebuild for next season, there is a chance for them to move on from him.

And a trade now might be the smarter move for the Dolphins. They’re looking to secure a better pick in the 2026 draft to help with their rebuilding process. However, holding on to him wouldn’t be a bad option either. When he enters free agency, the Dolphins could still receive a compensatory pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. As for Philips, he understands the NFL world.

“It’s out of my control. I would love to stay here,” he told the Miami Herald, when asked about the trade deadline. “But if I get traded, I get traded.”

With three sacks across his last 9 games and his ability to pressure, Philips is one of the best at his position. He can be the Eagles’ solution for pass rush. But he isn’t the only target.

The Eagles are also eyeing the New York Jets’ linebacker Jermaine Johnson. He has had one sack so far this season. Now, it remains upon General Manager Howie Roseman to make the decision. He recently made one big move in the defense.

The Eagles acquired Jaire Alexander from the Baltimore Ravens

The Eagles made a deal with the Baltimore Ravens to get cornerback Jaire Alexander and a 2027 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick. The Ravens acquired Alexander in June on a one-year deal. He had less playing time during his brief time with the team.

This was after he missed time in training camp due to a knee injury and struggled in the Ravens’ season opener against the Buffalo Bills. He played in only two games across the last eight and had 61 snaps. While his reunion with his LSU teammate Lamar Jackson was brief, he is expected to have more playing time with the Eagles.

The interesting factor is that he won’t have trouble settling in since he has worked with the Eagles’ defensive backs coach, Christian Parker, from 2019 to 2020 at the Packers.

Now, it remains to be seen how the Eagles plan to use him this season.