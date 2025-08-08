Nick Sirianni Pours Salt & Then Sugar on Ja’Marr Chase as Eagles Belt Bengals in Preseason Opener

That image, frozen in the flicker of stadium lights, said it all: Ja’Marr Chase, a blur of orange and black, slicing through the Philadelphia secondary, a helpless Kelee Ringo trailing in his wake like a speedboat leaving a dinghy behind. It was a 36-yard preseason touchdown, a fleeting moment, yet it encapsulated the entire spectrum of NFL reality.

The established superstar was doing superstar things, and the young cornerback was tasting the bitter tang of a lesson learned the hard way. For Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, watching Chase operate is equal parts frustration and admiration.

Salt, Sugar, and Sirianni’s school of growth

“You evaluate everything,” Sirianni began post-game. His tone was a mix of coach’s critique and undeniable respect after his Eagles edged the Bengals 34-27. His initial focus? The salt poured on the wound of that big play, specifically Ringo’s role. “Ja’Marr Chase is one of the better receivers in the NFL. We’ve got to make that tackle there in that situation and stop that play for a 16-yard gain instead of it going out there.”

The message to Ringo and the secondary was clear: Elite players demand elite execution. Anything less gets exposed. Chase’s stat line – a pristine 4 catches for 77 yards and that TD, all in limited action – was Exhibit A.

But Sirianni, ever the motivator, knows when to pivot from critique to credit. The salt of the missed assignment was swiftly followed by the sugar of genuine praise. “He’s done a lot of good things, and we evaluate everything,” Sirianni continued, shifting the lens to Ringo’s broader trajectory.

“It’s not just a one-game deal, and I have no doubt that he’ll look at the tape. We’ll look at the tape, and he’ll get better from that. First half tonight, Week 18.” It’s the classic Sirianni blend: holding players accountable while fiercely believing in their capacity to grow.

Ringo, with his elite 4.36 speed and burgeoning ball instincts showcased throughout a minicamp where he “stole the show” with lockdown coverage, embodies that potential. This preseason stumble? Merely a checkpoint on the road to a potential breakout season, fighting for that starting CB2 spot against Adoree’ Jackson and Eli Ricks.

While Chase’s brilliance provided the headline duel, the Eagles’ 34-27 win was a tapestry woven from deeper offseason threads. This victory wasn’t just about belting the Bengals in a preseason opener; it was a glimpse into the meticulous construction happening since spring.

Remember those OTAs where attendance was spotty (Smith, Johnson, Dickerson among the absentees), but opportunities blossomed? Undrafted 2024 safety Andre Sam flashed in coverage. Rookie receiver Cooper snagged a long TD. The foundation was being poured.

Beyond the chase: Eagles building their masterpiece

Fast forward to Training Camp, where the blueprints are now walls rising. Moro Ojomo isn’t just a name on a depth chart; he’s a media “stock-up” leader after ten practices, a disruptive force emerging on the D-line.

Second-year linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr., bearing a legendary name, is locked in a battle with Jihaad Campbell, each rep a verse in their NFL origin story. Tyler Steen is methodically winning the right guard job.

The trade for Jakorian Bennett wasn’t a panic move, but Sirianni’s savvy play for depth and special teams firepower – a calculated piece added to the puzzle, not a replacement for the Ringos or Jacksons competing outside. It’s a roster being forged in the competitive fires Sirianni stokes, adhering to his core ethos: Tough. Detailed. Together.

Sirianni, the architect of a 48-20 regular season record (.706 – 3rd best ever in the Super Bowl era) and a Super Bowl LIX champion, understands the preseason isn’t about the final score. It’s about evaluation, growth, and setting the tone. Seeing Chase torch your secondary?

That’s salt in the wound, a stark reminder of the level required. But witnessing young players like Ringo absorb the lesson, seeing Ojomo dominate reps, feeling the depth solidify – that’s the sugar. The sweet promise of what’s being built. As Sirianni himself might say, borrowing a page from his own playbook on handling success:

‘Treat praise like perfume: sniff it, don’t drink it. It’s poison.’ For the Eagles, this preseason win is a whiff of something promising, but the real work, the real season, is a marathon just beginning. And they’re lacing up their cleats. Ready to run. Having already shown they can take a punch from the best – and dish one right back. Just ask Cincinnati.