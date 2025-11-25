Nick Sirianni Puts Kevin Patullo and Eagles Coaching Staff on Hot Seat After Decision on OC’s Demotion

Philly stormed out to a 21-0 lead on Dallas by halftime and looked like the Eagles were about to cruise. Instead, the offense flat-lined and got held for just 339 yards. They watched the Cowboys rip away a stunning comeback win. Sure, the Eagles still top the NFC East, but that doesn’t mean they can escape their head coach’s wrath. This loss slammed the panic button, and Nick Sirianni didn’t sugarcoat it. He openly called out his OC and the staff for the meltdown.

“We have had a lot of success, but, you know, again, we’re not playing or coaching up to the standard of what we’ve set here, um, on the offensive side of the ball,” Sirianni said at the WIP Morning Show after the loss to the Cowboys.

Well, when you’re the reigning Super Bowl champs, expectations don’t just rise…they explode. And with the regular season entering its final stretch, you’ve got to keep the scoreboard running. But right now, Kevin Patullo’s offense just can’t find its rhythm. And it’s clearly visible.

The Eagles’ offense ranks in the bottom ten of the pack, averaging just 303.6 yards per game. In six games played outside their home turf, they could manage more than 21 points just twice, including a 34-17 loss to the Giants in week 6, who don’t seem to be a relevant competitor on paper. Also, despite having a talented roster, Patullo has drawn criticism for his play-calling and schemes. This has sparked some real frustrations inside the locker room.

Star wide receiver A.J. Brown expressed his frustration with not being targeted enough. In the game against the Packers, earlier this month, Brown was targeted just three times in the entire game. Later, he revealed that it’s the entire offense that is concerning and not just his situation. Philly recorded just 10 points in that game.

All these situations had fans buzzing that is the OC’s job safe? Or a demotion letter is on the table.

Nick Sirianni announces decision on Patullo’s demotion

Despite all the noise in Philly, Nick Sirianni isn’t pulling the plug on Kevin Patullo. Even with the offense sputtering and fans calling for a change, Sirianni made it clear he’s not demoting his OC. He even says the struggles aren’t on Patullo alone; it’s a full team problem.

“Yesterday, I thought Kevin did a good job of calling it,” Siriann said. “Obviously, he’s gonna want plays back, just like every player and myself. We all want plays back. When you’re going through it like that, that’s what you’re always looking at. It’s never, in football, just one thing, even though you’re always trying to find answers. So no, I haven’t considered [a change].”

Even though with the 14 penalties, those late-game fumbles, and his top rushers, like Saquon Barkley, giving his worst performance this season by carrying the ball for just 22 yards against the Cowboys, Sirianni was positive. He believes that making a mid-season change in the offensive coaching isn’t going to solve the problems.

Sirianni made it clear he’d rather fix things from within than shake up the staff. He’s betting on growth and adjustments, not demotions. So as of late November, there’s zero indication that Kevin Patullo is losing his play-calling duties or getting bumped down the ladder.