Nick Sirianni Refuses to Break Silence on AJ Brown Hamstring Injury Despite Eagles WR Missing 3 Practices

It’s only the preseason, but the NFL’s war of attrition is already underway. The Philadelphia Eagles have entered a crucial stretch, beginning their title defense under head coach Nick Sirianni with intense joint practices against other top contenders. Yet, like much of the league, their preparations are being overshadowed by a surge of preseason injuries. The Ravens have lost rookie corner Bilhal Kone to a season-ending knee injury, while a frightening collision in the Lions–Falcons game sent safety Morice Norris to the hospital. In Philadelphia, the injury bug has struck, too, with stars like AJ Brown managing untimely health setbacks during what should be their ramp-up to another championship push.

For defending champions such as the Eagles, each practice is a calculation: how hard to push starters, how hard to shelter them. In recent weeks, several Eagles have had managed workloads because of minor issues, part of a plan that’s aimed at reducing soft-tissue injuries that tend to peak during late-summer practices. League-wide statistics indicate these problems can derail seasons before they even get underway, particularly for skill-position stars. That’s why the way the team has treated AJ Brown, a key cog in their offense, is among the most scrutinized narratives in camp.

But it is Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni’s style of injury reporting that has drawn particular attention. Asked about the availability of star wide receiver AJ Brown, who sat out three successive practices with a hamstring ailment, Sirianni has responded with pointed vagueness, referring the question to generalities about AJ Brown “working through some things” rather than providing any kind of detail regarding the injury or its prognosis.

According to ESPN’s Tim McManus, Sirianni did not indicate whether AJ Brown suffered a setback after the wideout was limited at practice for two consecutive days prior to being shut down completely. Tim reported via X, “Nick Sirianni would not say whether AJ Brown, who sat out yesterday (hamstring) after being limited the prior two days, had a setback. Said Brown is “working through some things” and that the goal is to have all the players ready for the season.”

The coach’s reluctance to say more has fueled speculation among media and fans about the severity of an injury that did not seem serious when AJ Brown left practice early on August 1. This seems to be by design, as Sirianni insisted that “the goal is to have all the players ready for the season” without making any promises about timelines or injury severity.

The plan is part of a broader philosophy for title clubs to protect competitive advantages. They do this by keeping information about player health under wraps, even during preseason camp. But other than Nick’s silence on AJ Brown, there are more things to focus on, especially with one of the most talked-about Browns QBs being on the sidelines in the Eagles’ joint practice.

Shedeur Sanders sits out at Browns’ first joint practice with the Eagles

The Eagles’ first joint practice with Cleveland wasn’t without drama, even with AJ Brown’s absence. Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders suffered an oblique injury during warmups. He then sat out the whole practice. Sanders generated much hype after a strong preseason debut against Carolina. But he injured himself while passing during the early portion of Wednesday’s practice (August 13) at the NovaCare Complex.

The timing of the injury was particularly poor for the fifth-round pick, who was gaining traction in Cleveland’s quarterback competition. In his NFL debut, Sanders completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns. Coaches planned to give him extensive reps against Philadelphia’s championship-winning defense. Instead, he spent the practice session on the sidelines observing before receiving a golf cart ride to the locker room courtesy of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The exchange between Sanders and Hurts became one of the day’s leading subplots. The Super Bowl MVP later described their lengthy conversation. “He came to me and just wanted to talk. I remember being in his shoes, so I tried to share any advice I could,” Hurts said in the media room, as reported by Geoff Mosher on PhillyVoice. Jalen mentioned his willingness to provide advice to younger quarterbacks navigating NFL life. The mentorship moment spoke to the respect, or at least professional courtesy, Sanders has already earned around the league.

Sanders’ failure to participate in the joint practice is a significant setback for his development. Especially since the sessions typically provide the most competitive environment short of games. The oblique strain now renders him questionable for Saturday’s (August 16) preseason contest at Philadelphia. Why? Since it is further hindering his bid to climb Cleveland’s depth chart during a key juncture for evaluation. It is up to Nick Sirianni and Kevin Stefanski to now figure out AJ Brown and Shedeur Sanders’ situation in the preseason match.