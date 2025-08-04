Nick Sirianni Replaces Mekhi Becton Already as Eagles Get Big Zack Baun Injury News

Mekhi Becton cried a lot last season. After the Rams game, after the NFC Championship, and again when the Eagles finally got their revenge on the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. Not soft tears either – the kind that spill after years of being called a bust in New York, after a torn-up knee in 2021, a dislocated kneecap in 2022, and two straight years of rehab that nearly buried his career. Philadelphia changed all that. Head coach Nick Sirianni pitched him a role change most linemen hate – from tackle to guard – and Becton did flinch at first.

But then he bought in, and suddenly the guy once mocked in a “Big Bust” T‑shirt was anchoring one of the NFL’s best lines. By February, he wasn’t a meme anymore. He was a Super Bowl champ, a top-graded blocker by PFF, and a dad sitting on the turf with his son in his lap, finally soaking in respect he’d fought years to earn. But football moves on. And Sirianni moved on fast.

Becton signed a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason, leaving a big, emotional void in Philly’s trenches. Enter Tyler Steen. Dan Graziano of ESPN, reporting from camp, noted that Steen is now sliding into that right guard spot. “The only starter they lost to free agency was Mekhi Becton, who played very well for them at right guard after signing a one-year prove-it deal last season. Stepping in for him will be 2023 third-round draft pick Tyler Steen.” This is the same role he was supposed to win a year ago before injury opened the door for Becton. Call it Nick Sirianni’s circle of life on the offensive line. There’s a little hesitation, of course.

Steen has played in 28 games since the Eagles picked him up as a 65th overall back in 2023. But only started three. He was a starter in college, a third-round pick out of Alabama, and even started the NFC Championship Game last year at left guard. But this is different. This is his job now. “He’s a helluva player. I believe he is ready,” Jalen Carter said at training camp, sounding more like a hype man than a defensive tackle who’s been beating him up in practice.

And Kevin Patullo, the offensive coordinator, doubled down. “You just look at his body of work as he’s grown from the last couple years until now,” Patullo said. “Going against Jalen Carter, going against Jordan Davis, you can really see his intensity ramp up.” Translation? Steen’s getting forged in fire every single day. Sure, replacing Becton is no small task, but Philly seems convinced they’re not downgrading – they’re just pressing play on the plan they had a year ago.

That’s what makes this story work: Nick Sirianni didn’t blink. The Eagles lost one starter in free agency, and instead of scrambling, they had a 25-year-old lined up and ready. If Becton was the short-term answer, Steen might be the long-term one. It’s the Philly way – always one move ahead, even when it looks like they’re patching holes. But of course, for all the smooth shuffling on offense, the defense has a headache of its own.

Zack Baun’s absence casts a shadow on camp

Zack Baun, the linebacker who transformed from ‘special teamer’ to ‘best in the league’ in a single season, hasn’t practiced in a week. Three straight missed sessions with a back contusion have people squinting a little harder at the injury report than they’d like in August. And let’s be real – Baun isn’t just another guy in Vic Fangio’s defense. He’s the guy.

The one who put up 151 tackles, forced five fumbles, and picked off two passes on the way to a Super Bowl. He earned himself a three-year, $51 million extension in this offseason. Went from being a situational edge to wearing the green dot and running the defense in the playoffs. Philly didn’t just keep him – they crowned him. Losing him for even a stretch in camp feels like pulling the engine out of a car.

Now, it’s just a contusion. He should be fine. But this is Philadelphia, and the depth chart at linebacker isn’t exactly bursting with comfort. Nakobe Dean is still coming back from a knee injury. Rookie Jihaad Campbell is nursing a shoulder. Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is promising but untested. Which means Baun’s absence, even temporary, puts extra stress on a defense which was Fangio’s masterpiece. Or at least, many expected it to be.

So, here’s the early training camp picture: Nick Sirianni and the Eagles found a ready-made answer to losing Becton. But they’re holding their breath on Baun. One side of the ball looks solid, the other has a few too many trainers hovering around key players. It’s August football in Philly – equal parts excitement and paranoia. And no one knows that balancing act better than Sirianni.