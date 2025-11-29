Nick Sirianni Reveals Who to Blame for Eagles’ Loss After Defending OC Kevin Patullo

It has been a bad patch for the Philadelphia Eagles. First, the loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Now another hit on Friday when the defending champs fell to the Chicago Bears 24-15. As the noise kept rising around the team, Nick Sirianni stepped up to explain who should take the blame for the skid.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After the game, Sirianni faced the question that many in Eagles Nation had been shouting about. He was asked if he would rethink offensive playcaller Kevin Patullo’s responsibilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

He kept his tone steady and said, “We’ll evaluate everything, obviously. But as I’ve said, when you win or lose, it’s never about one person. We all collectively have to do a better job.”

Right after that, Sirianni doubled down on the message.

“That starts with us as coaches, it starts with me… I put it on me most individually. We all have to look internally and get better as coaches and players.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Chicago punched first when former Eagles running back D’Andre Swift powered in for a quick 7-0 lead. The moment the Bears scored, the Eagles’ fans answered with loud boos. And with every wasted drive, the noise only grew.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Eventually, Jalen Hurts and the offense settled for a Jake Elliott field goal early in the second quarter. But the hope faded fast. When Cairo Santos drilled a field goal to push Chicago ahead 10-3, the energy in the building dropped again. Philly fans felt the air leaving the season with every possession.

Things finally picked up in the third when Hurts found AJ Brown for a clutch touchdown. The crowd erupted. The Linc woke up. Yet seconds later, Elliott pushed the extra point wide, and the cheers flipped into groans. The Eagles still trailed 10-9. It summed up everything. Even when the Eagles spark something, something else shuts it down. And right now, that is the story Sirianni is trying to rewrite.

ADVERTISEMENT

Are there potential issues for Nick Sirianni’s playoff hopes?

The Eagles had four straight wins until week 11, including big ones over the Packers and the Lions. But then Dallas defeated them in Week 12. However, Friday’s matchup could have been a perfect rebound spot. Instead, Philly slipped again. And suddenly the playoff road looked a bit less smooth for Nick Sirianni’s group.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Birds now dropped to 8-4, while Chicago jumped to 9-3. That swing pushed the Bears past Philadelphia for the second seed in the NFC. And to make things tougher, Chicago also closed in on the first-place Rams, who are at 9-2. Still, the good news for the Eagles is they remain firmly in the playoff mix even after the loss.

NFL.com had them at a 99% chance to make the postseason before kickoff. Now, that number sits at 97%. The drop is small, but the message is clear. Philly cannot let these weeks pile up, or they could lose control of their path.

Now the Eagles will get nine days to rest before Week 14. They will head into that game against the Chargers with time to regroup and breathe. So the next outing will show whether this team can settle the panic or let the pressure grow.