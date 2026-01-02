Nick Sirianni’s Eagles Under Fire for Struggling Offense as Jalen Hurts Benching Decision Confirmed

The Philadelphia Eagles have secured a playoff spot with one game to go. But head coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts are scratching their heads over the offensive struggles. They didn’t play their best football in the Week 17 win against the Buffalo Bills. It has made one analyst confused about its dominance.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Offensively, I don’t know what to make of them. There are times over the last month I thought they ran some really good concepts in the past game, and then this week I didn’t see it,” Greg Cosell, analyst and senior producer of NFL Films, said on the New Year’s episode of the Ross Tucker podcast. “It wasn’t Jalen Hurts’ fault. I thought the concepts did not give him a lot of opportunities.”

The Eagles’ offense cracked under the Bills’ defense. Jalen Hurts completed 13 of 27 passes for 110 passing yards and one touchdown overall. But those yards came in the first half only. He failed to complete all seven passes in the second half.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even the rushing game faltered. They scored one touchdown in the first half, but added only 18 yards after halftime. Such performance raises doubts about their preparedness.

A week before that, against the Washington Commanders, they added yards and scores in both halves. In fact, Jalen Hurts completed 10 of 13 passes in the second half and added 73 passing yards with one touchdown. The run game also complemented them well by adding 131 yards. But the best part was that Hurts targeted more receivers in the second half. That didn’t happen against the Bills.

ADVERTISEMENT

It has forced Sirianni to make a final decision on Hurts. They have to think long term.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Jalen Hurts is almost out of the season finale

The Commanders are waiting for the Birds in Maryland. They are already angry over Sirianni’s two-point decision in the Week 16 game. But the head coach wants his locker room to rearrange their thoughts ahead of the big games after the season finale. He wants them to have proper rest.

“If I look back and how beneficial some of the byes that we’ve had have been, that’s part of the reason why you think through it,” Sirianni said after the Week 17 game. “It’s a marathon of a season. You give your guys some rest, you get some time to think through some different things, even though you’re preparing for an opponent as you go.”

If he goes by what he said, then Jalen Hurts will sit on the bench. While that gives important time to rest and recover from fatigue, they could utilize this to make bigger plans. The Eagles had bye weeks in 2022 and 2024 when they played in the Super Bowl. This year could be one of those seasons again.

ADVERTISEMENT

The only hope they would have is that the players perform according to the plans they make. The locker room drama fuels them, but can also bite when it matters.