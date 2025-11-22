Nick Sirianni Sends Strong Message on Dak Prescott’s Record Against Eagles

Rivalries don’t usually need an extra spark, but this one comes with its own storyline. As the Philadelphia Eagles head into Dallas for a critical NFC East showdown, the conversation has shifted from standings to streaks – and one streak in particular. Dak Prescott hasn’t lost a home game to a division opponent in eight years, and the numbers around him are loud enough to dominate any pregame debate. And Head Coach Nick Sirianni isn’t one to mince words when it comes to numbers.

Sirianni acknowledged Prescott’s 21-2 home record against the NFC East and his 6-1 mark against the Eagles at AT&T Stadium. But he also fired back with a pointed reminder that the past doesn’t play this weekend.

As he put it, “This 2025 Eagles team has never played at Dallas yet.”

For Nick Sirianni, the matchup resets the moment Philadelphia steps onto the field.

The Eagles enter the game with an 8-2 record, sitting at the top of the division and boasting a solid 4-1 road record, while the Cowboys are struggling at 4-5-1, desperately trying to stay in the race. Philadelphia’s path to another statement win may run through DeVonta Smith, who has been its most reliable receiver this year and thrives against zone coverage, something Dallas uses heavily.

On the other side, Dallas’ defense is no longer the unit Philadelphia saw in Week 1. The addition of Quinnen Williams has revamped their interior, posing a significant challenge for the Eagles’ offensive line, which is missing Lane Johnson and possibly Cam Jurgens. Meanwhile, Philadelphia’s defensive strength is anchored by Quinyon Mitchell, who continues to deliver elite coverage numbers and will face a tough test against CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.

Nick Sirianni’s message made one thing clear: whatever Prescott’s home record may be, it won’t dictate Sunday. A new team, a new setting, and a chance to force a shift in one of the division’s most lopsided trends.

Dak Prescott faces a defining stretch

The Dallas Cowboys aren’t hiding from the reality of their situation. With a record of 4-5-1, they know their chances of making the playoffs are slim. Sitting at just 13 percent, to be exact. Everything hinges on the next three weeks, starting with a critical home game against Nick Sirianni’s team.

Dak Prescott understands the importance of this stretch. “These next three games… they will be defining,” he said, pointing to a brutal stretch: the Eagles on Sunday, the Chiefs on Thanksgiving, and the Lions right after. Dallas is approaching each game as if it were an elimination scenario. “We have to win every game,” Prescott added. “And, right now, it’s Philly.”

Teammate CeeDee Lamb referred to the upcoming games as a “win or go home” situation, yet he’s confident the team is ready.

“It should be fun,” Lamb said. “I feel like we’re gonna do just fine.”

Dallas’ defense will improve with the return of Quinnen Williams and DeMarvion Overshown. They will play a pivotal role in determining whether optimism becomes a reality. A win would not only keep the Cowboys afloat but also give them their first two-game streak of the season.

For Dallas, the message is simple: the playoff run effectively starts now, and Prescott knows there’s no margin left to waste.