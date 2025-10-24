Nick Sirianni’s Chaos-Driven Philosophy Exposed as Insider Confirms Eagles’ Stance on A.J. Brown Trade

The Super Bowl LIX winners, the Philadelphia Eagles, had a great season start by winning the first 4 games. But back-to-back losses in weeks 5 and 6 induced chaos. What options did HC Nick Sirianni have? He’s now turning that disruption into fuel to regroup and reignite his squad, and it worked. The Eagles bounced back with a win in Week 7.

During the October 23 episode of The Rich Eisen Show, the NFL insider Diana Russini confirmed this. “The Philadelphia Eagles flourish when it’s intense. He didn’t use the word drama or challenge,” she first said. That’s the mindset even the owner Jeffrey Lurie believes, along with the coach and GM Howie Roseman.

Russini then revealed her private talk with the owner. “Jeffrey and I actually talked about that, and he laughed, and he’s like, it’s not that we want to fight. We just need the intensity all the time for whatever reason. That is what works,” she confirmed. That’s what the Eagles are going through.

The biggest issue is handling the complaints of their WR, AJ Brown. He wasn’t happy about not getting enough balls in the game. But now, it’s spiraling into him vs the QB Jalen Hurts. The signal caller is godfather to the receiver’s daughter. But the relationship is facing a lot of heat.

It started after Brown scored 2 TDs in their Week 7 win. “Using me but not using me,” Brown posted a cryptic message on Instagram. Reporters immediately asked Hurts if he was confused by what Brown posts online. “I just keep my focus singularly on the collective,” the QB calmly replied.

Linebacker Nolan Smith Jr. injured his triceps, forcing the retired DE Brandon Graham to return. Though Nick Sirianni is yet to decide if he will play, it created enough headlines in the NFL.

The HC-GM-owner trio even admitted that something is not right in the locker room. But they claimed that they decided their roster to have variety.

Diana praised the owner for having a transparent stance on the problems. “I think a lot of us have used this analogy. The Eagles are that couple that love to fight because they just like enjoy making up,” she added, which made Eisen laugh.

Overall, the Eagles want to find the perfect fit in all departments as the season moves ahead.

Nick Sirianni will not trade AJ Brown

Amid this, there were talks that the Eagles might move on from the receiver. But Russini negated all those rumors.

Diana revealed what they will do if he wants out. “What’s best for the Philadelphia Eagles wouldn’t be to trade AJ Brown…multiple teams would want to have an AJ Brown on their roster, but the Eagles, they’re not moving him,” she added.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown holds a press conference on May 2, 2020 at the NovaCare Complex in Philadelphia, Pa.

Financially, it wouldn’t make sense anyway. Trading him would cost the Eagles nearly $90 million against the salary cap. And on the field, he’s simply too good to let go. However, Brown’s social media posts have become a regular distraction. His teammates try to laugh it off. WR DeVonta Smith joked that he only checks Brown’s posts “for the pictures.”

Just as the off-field drama started to cool down, Brown popped back up on the injury report. He missed Wednesday’s practice with a hamstring injury.

Head coach Nick Sirianni said the team will check his injury status on a daily basis. “We’ll always do what’s best for the player and the team. A.J. is one of the best in the league. He changes the way defenses play us,” the coach said while keeping him as the final day decision.

Brown dealt with a similar issue during training camp, so the medical staff is expected to be careful. Still, the Eagles need him to defend their championship.