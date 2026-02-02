Nick Sirianni’s Eagles Identify Ideal Vic Fangio Replacement Amid Retirement Speculation

Essentials Inside The Story Fangio’s retirement talk pushed the Eagles to explore backup options.

Gannon and Schwartz were targets, but Gannon is off the table.

Schwartz’s Browns future is unclear after being passed over for head coach.

After ending the 2025 season with a 23-19 upset loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wildcard round, the Philadelphia Eagles were dealt a major blow when rumors surfaced that defensive coordinator Vic Fangio was considering retirement. While recent reports indicate the Eagles are pushing to convince Fangio to stay for one more season, Nick Sirianni and Co. have identified a replacement for the veteran defensive coordinator.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The Eagles were also at least planning to check on the availability of disgruntled Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who, like Gannon, was also formerly the Eagles’ defensive coordinator, and who was reportedly unhappy about being passed over for the Browns’ previously open head coaching job,” PhillyVoice’s Jimmy Kempski reported.

Building on that report, Kempski further revealed that while the Philadelphia Eagles were able to convince Vic Fangio to stay on for another year, the situation remains far from settled. An Eagles spokesperson declined to confirm Fangio’s return until further notice, leaving lingering uncertainty about the veteran coach’s long-term future. Because of that uncertainty, the franchise had already begun identifying contingency plans, with Jonathan Gannon and Jim Schwartz emerging as the top replacement candidates for Fangio.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jonathan Gannon, the former Eagles defensive coordinator, was fired earlier this offseason as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals. Shortly after, he landed on his feet when the Green Bay Packers hired him as their new defensive coordinator. With Gannon now off the market, attention naturally shifts to Jim Schwartz as the next viable option, particularly amid reports suggesting the veteran coach may be eyeing an exit from Cleveland.

Schwartz has been a central figure behind the Browns’ dominant defensive performance in recent seasons. Cleveland allowed the fewest yards in the league in 2023 and followed that up with a fourth-ranked defense in 2025. However, despite that success, Schwartz’s future with the organization became murky at the end of the season.

When the Browns’ front office fired head coach Kevin Stefanski, Schwartz quickly emerged as a leading internal candidate for the job. Instead, Cleveland opted to hire Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken as its new head coach. That decision reportedly did not sit well with Schwartz.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Schwartz was visibly upset after learning he had been passed over. Pelissero reported that Schwartz said his goodbyes within the building and informed other coaches that he did not plan to return, despite being under contract. While the Browns would prefer to retain him, his future with the team now remains unclear.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

If Schwartz ultimately decides to leave the Browns, he could emerge as the top replacement for Vic Fangio and take over another dominant defense in Philadelphia, which finished the 2025 season with a top-5 ranking in total defensive EPA, pass defense efficiency, and overall yardage allowed.

However, the Eagles must act quickly, as another NFC powerhouse has emerged as a suitor for Schwartz.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eagles face tough competition for Jim Schwartz from an NFC rival

Alongside the Philadelphia Eagles, the San Francisco 49ers have now emerged as major contenders in the Jim Schwartz sweepstakes. San Francisco recently lost its defensive coordinator, Robert Saleh, who departed to become the head coach of the Tennessee Titans, creating a high-profile vacancy on Kyle Shanahan’s staff. In response, the 49ers have identified Schwartz as a leading replacement option.

“The 49ers, among others, would likely have interest in Jim Schwartz, who was upset at Cleveland after being told he was being passed on as their HC for Todd Monken,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported.

With interest building from multiple NFC contenders, Jim Schwartz suddenly finds himself in a position of leverage. Both the Eagles and the 49ers are actively monitoring his availability, giving the veteran defensive coordinator significant control over his next move.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether Schwartz ultimately returns to Philadelphia, where he previously built a Super Bowl–winning defense, or takes over a talented San Francisco unit, his decision is poised to have a meaningful ripple effect across the NFC’s defensive landscape heading into the 2026 season.