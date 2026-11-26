The Philadelphia Eagles finally got the win they were desperate for on Sunday, edging the Steelers 19-16. Strangely, the moment people are still buzzing about had nothing to do with the players or the plays. Midway through the third quarter, two members of Nick Sirianni’s coaching staff had to be pulled apart on the sideline after an ugly fight.

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“This Eagles coach apparently saw the Sylvester Stallone biopic before Week 11. Philadelphia associate head coach Clint Hurtt punched head strength and conditioning coach Fernando Noriega “in the neck” on the sidelines during Sunday’s win over the Steelers, according to PHLY Sports reporter EJ Smith.

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“I saw Clint Hurtt kind of just punch Fernando in the neck and they had to be separated, said Smith, who added that players confirmed the tiff. It was an intense scene on the sideline,” New York Post Sports posted on Instagram.

According to Bleeding Green Nation, which relayed Smith’s account, Hurtt turned around and appeared to grab Noriega by the throat. A handful of staffers, Sirianni among them, hurried over and broke it up before it could escalate.

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So what set it off? Smith spoke to players after the game, and the answer was simple. Noriega kept telling Hurtt and a few defenders to stay back on the sideline, and Hurtt got tired of hearing it. One player told Smith he wouldn’t be talking about it if the tension had lasted or turned into something bigger.

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The mood afterward was surprisingly light. Smith said several players laughed the whole thing off once the game ended, and Sirianni wandered over to Hurtt a few minutes later and seemed to laugh about it himself.

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Nobody seems to be holding a grudge. Smith summed it up this way.

“Both guys just doing their job,” Smith said. “But it was definitely an interesting window into kind of the mindset of the defense overall. But hey, Clint Hurtt got those guys ready to play.”

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It helps to know who these two are. Hurtt is in his third season with the Eagles and stepped into the associate head coach role this offseason. Noriega, on the other hand, is in his sixth year with the franchise and also serves as director of player performance and sports science.

This also isn’t Hurtt’s first sideline moment against Pittsburgh. Back in December 2024, when the Eagles beat the Steelers 27-13, cameras caught him in a heated exchange with Sirianni. Jalen Carter had just been flagged for unnecessary roughness, and Hurtt planted himself between his head coach and the defensive tackle.

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The edginess on Sunday made sense given the situation. Philadelphia showed up at 2-7, stuck in a seven-game losing streak, with the pressure on the coaching staff impossible to miss.

The team came off its bye with no major changes apart from trading defensive tackle Jordan Davis to Jacksonville.

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Third-string quarterback Joe Milton, making his second straight start, went 11 of 21 for 141 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

The defense carried the day. It held Pittsburgh to 255 total yards, allowed conversions on only five of 17 third downs, and kept the Steelers to 73 rushing yards on 20 carries.

Aaron Rodgers was sacked five times, with Byron Young getting two. Rodgers still completed 30 of 44 passes for 227 yards and a touchdown, but the pressure kept the Steelers from doing much with it.

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The Eagles led the whole way in their 19-16 win over the Steelers. They went up 13-0 in the first quarter and led 13-3 at halftime. Pittsburgh scored 6 in the third and 7 in the fourth to close the gap, but the Eagles added 3 points in each of those quarters, enough to hold on.

It was the Eagles’ first win since beating the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 20, and it cooled the hot seat under Sirianni, at least for a day.

“Man, we missed this,” Sirianni said.

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The Steelers dropped to 6-4 and are still winless in Philadelphia since 1965. The Eagles don’t get long to enjoy it. Next up is a Thanksgiving trip to face the Dallas Cowboys.