Nick Sirianni’s Strong Message for Locker Room After Eagles Confirmed Multiple Roster Moves

When Nick Sirianni stepped into the room, there was no PowerPoint. Instead, he held up one simple but telling image. A car, its headlights piercing through the darkness, is cruising forward. In the rearview? Super Bowl LIX, sealed and archived, now a memory, meant to stay right exactly there.

And that Super Bowl wasn’t just any win. It was a 40–22 dismantling of Kansas City, the night Philadelphia not only claimed the Lombardi but also destroyed the Chiefs’ dream of a historic three-peat. Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes had gone back-to-back (LVII and LVIII). The Eagles made sure there would be no third crown.

That was the point of Sirianni’s picture. No speeches about revenge. No lectures about history. Just a blunt reminder. Yesterday doesn’t win tomorrow! Jordan Mailata, the 6’8”, 365-pound anchor on the left side, explained it afterward. “It was actually quite a visual representation of a car, steering wheel, what we can see ahead, and then in the rear view mirror, it was the Super Bowl…..Yeah, it was just something that, you know, visually you could see and kind of relate and understand. So if that’s how guys can get it, you know, you can talk it, some guys can live it, and some guys need to see it. ”

The timing was perfect. Philadelphia is coming off its most dominant season ever.

18 wins in 2024 , a new franchise record.

, a new franchise record. Saquon Barkley shredded defenses with 442 playoff rushing yards and 5 TDs, the most in Eagles postseason history.

shredded defenses with 442 playoff rushing yards and 5 TDs, the most in Eagles postseason history. Jalen Hurts piled up 2,903 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 14 rushing scores.

piled up 2,903 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 14 rushing scores. Vic Fangio’s defense suffocated opponents, No. 1 in yards allowed, No. 2 in points allowed, No. 1 in pass defense, No. 15 in sacks, No. 1 in first downs allowed, No. 3 on third down, and No. 5 in the red zone. We can easily see the difference, as earlier, the Eagles’ defense ranked 26th in yards allowed, 30th in points allowed, 31st in pass defense, 24th in sacks, 29th in first downs allowed, 31st on third down, and 30th in the red zone.

On paper, that’s dynasty material. But Nick Sirianni’s metaphor and Mailata’s words underscored the reality. Every distraction is a test. When asked about the banner unveiling at the Linc before Week 1, Mailata laughed, “I’ll be honest, I forgot we were doing that till you brought it up….I mean, we have to go through it, but again it’s just another, it’s another opportunity for us to test our focus.”

They’ve done it all offseason. OTAs came, reset. The ring ceremony came, reset three days later. Now, the banner, another hurdle. “How fast can we re-lock? Or can we just block it out entirely?” Mailata said. That’s the Eagles’ reality. The Chiefs proved that back-to-back is possible. But the Eagles proved that only the game decides the best. Now the question is whether Sirianni’s team can do what Andy Reid’s just failed to do, look past the mirror, stay locked on the road, and go back-to-back themselves.

Nick Sirianni makes changes to the roster

The Eagles are tightening every screw before the 2025 season. In a flurry of moves Sunday, Philadelphia confirmed that OG Kenyon Green was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster, while WR Terrace Marshall was re-signed to the practice squad. These changes may look small on paper, but they’re another signal that Nick Sirianni and his staff are keeping every piece of the roster in play, battle-ready, and laser-focused.

Green’s journey in Philly has been a rollercoaster. Originally acquired from Houston via the C.J. Gardner-Johnson trade, the 2022 first-round pick was expected to compete with Tyler Steen at right guard. Injuries and inconsistency landed him on the practice squad, but the Eagles’ decision to promote him, likely to prevent poaching, shows Green still matters in the depth chart. Now listed as the 12th offensive lineman, Green will be a healthy scratch on game day, but is officially back in the rotation and under Philly’s protection.

To fill the vacated practice squad spot, the Eagles brought back Marshall. Whether he’s holding the seat warm until Javon Baker arrives or serving as immediate depth, Marshall gives the team flexibility at wideout and keeps a pipeline of experience ready if injuries strike early. Notably, some practice squad members were absent from Sunday’s session, hinting at more tweaks ahead.

Philadelphia’s practice squad currently features 17 total players, a balanced mix of positional depth and developmental talent. This structure underscores a critical theme for 2025. Overall, the Eagles are stockpiling options, testing focus, and making sure every player can contribute if called upon.

Jordan Mailata, the team’s left tackle and anchor on the line, has seen firsthand how focus and preparation define the roster’s edge. As he pointed out, every move, every shuffle, it’s about keeping them ready. You see the banner, you see the Super Bowl behind them, but it’s really about who’s stepping up today.

With Week 1 approaching, every roster tweak, from Green’s return to Marshall’s practice squad signing, is a piece in the puzzle of sustaining the Eagles’ dominance, protecting Jalen Hurts, and keeping the defense and offense locked in on the road ahead.