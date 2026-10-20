“No Excuse”: Ex-NFL Star Turned NFL Network Analyst Apologizes to Jalen Hurts for Insensitive Comments About QB’s Blood Clots

Jalen Hurts’ year has taken a serious turn. After first being diagnosed with a superficial blood clot in his calf, the Eagles quarterback now has deep vein thrombosis and bilateral pulmonary emboli. He is likely to sit out the rest of the season, as per his agent. Against that backdrop, an ex-NFL star turned NFL Network analyst is apologizing for insensitive comments about the QB’s blood clots.

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“My official apology to @JalenHurts @Eagles and the entire fanbase. My comments were wrong. No excuse,” Michael Robinson posted on X.

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“I want to sincerely apologize to Jalen Hurts, his family, the Philadelphia Eagles organization and fan base for my comments last Thursday,” his post further read. “They were unfounded and I never should’ve speculated on a health issue of a player nor his commitment to his team.

The Eagles quarterback was first diagnosed with a superficial blood clot in his calf, but things escalated quickly.

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Days after Philadelphia placed him on injured reserve, doctors found multiple blood clots in his lungs, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday, October 19. His agent, Nicole Lynn, confirmed that Hurts has been diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis.

The trouble began in Philadelphia’s Week 4 loss to the Rams, when Hurts got cleated. On October 8, he mentioned some calf soreness and started treatment, and by the next day he was back to full participation in practice.

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With that, the team headed to London to take on the Jaguars. The Eagles say they already knew about the clot before that game, but it was only this week that new imaging showed it had moved, which led them to rule him out for Week 6.

That’s when Michael Robinson weighed in. He floated the idea that Hurts was stepping away so the blame for the losing skid wouldn’t land on him.

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“It looked like they were trying to pin the outcome of this season on Jalen Hurts just so that they could have an excuse later on to move on from Jalen Hurts. And, again, I’m not saying I know nothing, guys,” Robinson said on NFL GameDay Kickoff. “But if I’m just playing devil’s advocate here, and I’m thinking that way, if I’m Jalen Hurts — or anybody in Jalen Hurts’ camp — I’m saying, ‘Well if everybody’s hurt, I’m hurt, too.’ To me, it looked like Jalen is kind of getting himself out of the fray so that this lost season … he’s pulling himself out so that this doesn’t look like it’s on me.”

Fans pushed back hard on his comments, and Robert Griffin III led the way.

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“THIS IS RIDICULOUS. The negative narratives around Jalen Hurts have to stop,” Griffin wrote on X. “That’s OUTRAGEOUS, Michael Robinson.”

Now, Robinson has posted his apology, and Philadelphia has to find a way forward without its starting quarterback. For now, Tanner McKee has stepped up.