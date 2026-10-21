“Nonsense”: NFL Medical Officer Issues Stern Statement on Eagles Jeopardizing Jalen Hurts’ Health After QB Suffers Season-Ending Injury

Jalen Hurts’ season is over, and the NFL’s medical officer has weighed in on how the Philadelphia Eagles got here. A blood clot in Hurts’ calf was found by ultrasound in London the day before the Jaguars game. He played after team doctors cleared him, and a follow-up scan later showed the clot had moved. Now the league is speaking up on whether Philadelphia put its quarterback at risk.

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“Any idea or any suggestion that a team physician is ever being influenced by a coach, a general manager, a team owner? It just doesn’t happen,” NFL’s chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills said at the league owners’ meetings Tuesday. “… The notion that there are external factors or that any of our physicians would put a player in harm’s way, that’s nonsense.”

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For context, Hurts got cleated in the Week 4 loss to the Rams. On October 8, he mentioned some calf soreness and started treatment, and by the next day he was back to full participation in practice.

The team then flew to London to face the Jaguars, where an ultrasound found a blood clot in his calf. The Eagles say they knew about it before that game. A team statement released on October 15 described it as superficial and said the medical staff, along with doctors in London, felt mobility was important and that Hurts could safely play.

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So he did, and the Eagles lost the game.

Things shifted last Wednesday, when a second ultrasound showed the clot had moved. Hurts was ruled out of Sunday’s Week 6 game against the Panthers and has since landed on injured reserve.

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On Monday, his agent, Nicole Lynn, and the Eagles revealed that Hurts has deep vein thrombosis and bilateral pulmonary emboli, which means a clot traveled from his leg to his lungs.

Naturally, the Eagles faced plenty of scrutiny for letting him play in London, but Sills stood firmly behind the team.

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“I have complete confidence in the Eagles’ medical staff and their handling of this situation, and I would characterize their work as very conservative, very patient-focused and appropriately guarded at every step,” Sills said at the league’s meeting. “I don’t think you can take that outcome and say there was something flawed about the process. Sometimes in medicine, we do all the right things and diseases progress, and other things develop.

“In this case, everyone was incredibly conservative and incredibly vigilant and was very quick to make diagnoses of these conditions that might not have been diagnosed in a non-athlete.”

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He declined to get into specifics about Hurts’ condition, pointing to patient privacy, though he repeated several times that treating a blood clot depends on multiple factors.

Hurts was treated at the Cleveland Clinic in London, and the league said it has been in touch with that institution.

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“The league’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills arranges for medical resources with leading providers in every international market with approval from the NFL Players Association,” the league said. “Medical care for players is provided by club medical staff in coordination with independent doctors.”

In the end, the NFL determined the situation was “handled appropriately by the Eagles,” both in the decision to let Hurts play and in how the team managed the injury report ahead of the Jaguars game.