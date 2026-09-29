Eagles’ Offensive Collapse, HC’s NSFW Comments After Hurts’ Hit, Keenum Shines, and More Moments From Monday Night Football

There were two moments before Monday Night Football that attracted the most attention yesterday. First, Mariachi Herencia de México brought Mexican flair to the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Chicago Bears game by performing the United States national anthem at Soldier Field. The performance marked the first time a mariachi group had performed the anthem at Chicago’s historic stadium. However, according to reports, many NFL fans were not happy with the performance.

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The second moment involved the Chicago Bears’ third quarterback, Case Keenum.

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Keenum was not expected to play yesterday. However, the Chicago Bears’ usual starter, Caleb Williams, was unavailable because of a hamstring injury, while his backup, Tyson Bagent, entered the concussion protocol. In that situation, Keenum got his chance to face the Eagles. Before taking the field, the veteran quarterback made his mindset clear in front of the camera.

“No matter what happens today, I’m gonna give God the glory,” he said.

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Ultimately, the Chicago Bears won the game 27-7. And amid all of that, several other moments grabbed attention on the Eagles’ side once the game began. Let’s get into the details of all those moments.

Nick Sirianni’s NSFW words caught on camera

How important is Nick Sirianni’s leadership to the Philadelphia Eagles? Yesterday, the team suffered its first loss by 20 or more points, and as NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark posted, the Eagles’ head coach waited for all of his players to leave the field.

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After the game, Sirianni admitted that he needed to do better.

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“I have to do a better job coaching,” he said. However, one moment involving the coach during the game later went viral.

In the second quarter, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts took a hard hit near the sideline from Chicago Bears linebacker D’Marco Jackson. Hurts temporarily left the game for a concussion evaluation before eventually being cleared to return. Immediately after the hit, a furious Sirianni was caught on camera repeatedly shouting an NSFW insult toward Jackson.

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Viewers and lip-readers interpreted his words as: “Pu–y, you’re a pu–y.”

Even Hurts was furious because he had to sit in the blue medical tent with the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant and watch Dalton throw a pick. “Where’s my fu–in helmet at?” he said after the play, and even Dalton knew he played badly.

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Speaking about the sequence that landed him in the concussion protocol, Hurts later said, “I was just waiting for the thumbs up. I felt fine. We already checked it. I don’t know the extent of the process. Obviously, wish we could have expedited things. I know I felt fine.”

Jackson was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play against Hurts, although the penalty was offset by an offensive holding call against Eagles tackle Lane Johnson.

During his postgame press conference, Sirianni expressed regret over his emotional outburst, acknowledging that he allowed his emotions to get the better of him while trying to protect his starting quarterback.

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It goes without saying that this was a tough game for head coach Nick Sirianni.

How the Philadelphia Eagles’ offense completely collapsed

The Philadelphia Eagles’ offense suffered a complete breakdown, producing just 248 total yards and committing three turnovers.

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The Eagles repeatedly ended their own drives with costly mistakes. Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw an interception. Even backup quarterback Andy Dalton was picked off in the back of the end zone. Running back Tank Bigsby also lost a fumble that was recovered by Chicago Bears safety Xavier Woods.

Furthermore, Philadelphia struggled to sustain drives, converting just 22% of its third-down opportunities, going 2-for-9. The team also failed on both of its fourth-down attempts.

The situation became even more difficult when Hurts was temporarily removed from the game in the second quarter for a concussion evaluation following D’Marco Jackson’s hard hit near the sideline. Although Hurts later returned, the interruption forced Dalton into the game, and he immediately threw an interception.

At the same time, Philadelphia managed just 141 net passing yards. DeVonta Smith led the receiving corps with 65 yards on six catches, but Chicago’s secondary did a good job taking away the deep shots and limiting Philadelphia’s playmakers.

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Saquon Barkley was productive early, averaging 5.5 yards per carry for 82 rushing yards on 15 attempts. However, as the Eagles fell behind on the scoreboard, they gradually lost control of the line of scrimmage, limiting their ability to rely on the running game in the second half.

NFL host Chase Senior also shared his thoughts on the Eagles’ performance.

On X, he wrote, “The Eagles defense was looked at as one of the top defenses in the NFL heading into this year. They have played very poorly. Ben Johnson has owned Vic Fangio TWICE in the last 10 months. Bad tackling, blown coverages, guys running wide open, lack of discipline on defense, getting diced by Case Keenum. The Eagles had 10 penalties.”

On the other hand, things looked quite different for the Bears.

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Chicago’s Case Keenum had a perfect day out

“It was so much fun. I’m going to remember this night forever. This is incredible,” Keenum said after helping the Chicago Bears overcome the Philadelphia Eagles.

So, how did he perform?

Despite entering the game as a 38-year-old veteran backup, Keenum looked sharp and remained in control throughout the night. He completed 24 of 34 passes for 247 yards, two passing touchdowns, and no interceptions.

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His three total touchdowns included an eight-yard shovel-pass touchdown to wide receiver Luther Burden III, a 41-yard deep touchdown pass to Kalif Raymond, and a one-yard quarterback sneak for a rushing score in the fourth quarter. It was his first rushing touchdown since 2019 and helped put the game out of reach.

And how did his performance make a special mark?

First, the Philadelphia Eagles entered the game as heavily favored contenders. Keenum’s command allowed Chicago to control the tempo, dominate time of possession, 36:53 to 23:07, and hand Philadelphia a convincing loss on national television.

Keenum had also not started a game or thrown a regular-season pass since December 2023. Stepping in unexpectedly and delivering a three-touchdown performance showed the value of veteran depth on an NFL roster.

Not to forget, the Chicago Bears were coming off a sluggish 9-3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2. Keenum’s mistake-free play and aggressive deep passing provided an immediate spark for head coach Ben Johnson’s offense and gave the team a much-needed boost.

Jason Kelce dropped an apology

Yesterday, while analyzing Philadelphia’s performance at halftime, Jason Kelce, the former 13-year Philadelphia Eagles center, got caught up in his former team’s play and began speaking from the perspective of an Eagles player rather than a neutral broadcaster.

“I’m looking, it’s 10-7. I feel pretty good going in half. We played really well offensively. We had opportunities. We shot ourselves in the foot, but we’ve moved the ball. We’ve ran the ball well,” he said.

Co-host Pat McAfee immediately stepped in to tease him about the obvious bias.

“A lot of ‘we’ talk out of Jason for Philly,” McAfee said.

Realizing his broadcasting slip and breaking from the neutral perspective expected of him, Kelce quickly laughed it off and apologized on air.

“Sorry, Bears fans,” he said.

After retiring from the Philadelphia Eagles in early 2024 and joining ESPN’s broadcast crew, Kelce’s deep connection to Philadelphia occasionally finds its way into his analysis.

This time, it resulted in a lighthearted moment of former-player bias on national television.