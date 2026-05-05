Eagles Owner Issues Statement After New Jersey Joins Philadelphia To Sanction Girls’ Flag Football Amid Joint Efforts by Giants & Jets

Since 2023, despite their intense on-field rivalry, the Philadelphia Eagles have teamed up with the New York Giants and New York Jets to help grow girls’ flag football at the youth level across New Jersey. The Eagles have also hosted the Final Four and state championships for New Jersey’s high school girls’ flag football leagues, featuring programs like Mastery High School of Camden and Kingsway Regional High School over these past years. This major milestone has been garnering all the attention, with Jeffrey Lurie even issuing a public statement to recognize New Jersey’s achievement.

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“This is a landmark moment for both the game of football and the state of New Jersey,” Jeffrey Lurie stated. “From the earliest days of supporting girls’ flag football, we believed in the sport’s ability to grow and create meaningful opportunities for young female athletes. What started as an ambitious goal to get the sport sanctioned in Pennsylvania has evolved into an ongoing pursuit to expand the sport beyond state lines. We are thankful for the NJSIAA’s decision to sanction girls’ flag football and look forward to seeing it continue to thrive and inspire communities throughout New Jersey.”

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With Monday’s announcement, New Jersey becomes the 21st state to officially sanction girls’ flag football.

It’s worth noting that New Jersey’s stint with girls’ flag football began five years ago, when the New York Jets began to support the state’s very first high school flag football league. The Jets are supporting around eight schools in a single conference through funding, essential equipment, and organizational support, including coaching clinics. Through the two-year pilot program, the Jets worked alongside NJSIAA and local leaders to continuously promote the game.

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Reflecting on the achievement, Jets Chairman Woody Johnson stated, “Making girls’ flag a sanctioned varsity sport was always our goal. I knew we would be successful. We made the investment and the girls put in the work. Today is a great day, but we are not done.”

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This achievement also helps flag football in the numbers game. It’s pretty fast-growing and is currently played across 40 states in some form or the other. And nigh on 70,000 girls are participating annually in the sport as per the records from the 2025 academic year.

It’s a steep 60% increase from the previous year’s data. And to further expand the sport’s reach, the NCAA is planning to make this an emerging collegiate sport. Furthermore, flag football will also make its debut in the Olympic Games at LA28.

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Of course, the monumental win wouldn’t have been possible without the Philadelphia Eagles’ input. And the NJSIAA knows that pretty well.

NJSIAA official highlights Philadelphia Eagles’ role in girls’ flag football’s recent success in New Jersey

Colleen Maguire, the executive director of the NJSIAA, recently praised the collaboration that brought girls’ flag football to the varsity level. And of course, the praise involved a massive shoutout to the Philadelphia Eagles.

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“The rise of girls’ flag football in New Jersey reflects a strong collaborative effort, and we’re thankful to the many partners who have supported student-athletes throughout this journey,” Maguire said. “The National Football League, including the Philadelphia Eagles, has been instrumental in raising awareness and creating opportunities from the outset, and that ongoing commitment has helped build the solid foundation we see today.”

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“Personally, it just means more when we create participation opportunities for teenage girls. Study after study points to the positive benefits of girls participating in interscholastic athletics—social, emotional, and physical growth. I’m especially excited to bring the sport of football to our female student-athletes, empowering them to break gender stereotypes.”

Even the San Francisco 49ers’ Steve Young influenced the sport. And now, we can expect more states to join the pilot program and expand the fanbase for girls’ flag football.

This landmark achievement accelerates the game’s explosive national growth and empowers young female athletes to shatter traditional gender stereotypes. As momentum builds toward emerging NCAA recognition and the 2028 Olympic Games, this grassroots victory guarantees a highly competitive, boundless future for women on the gridiron.