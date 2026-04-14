Pennsylvania Governor Makes Bold Claim on Eagles’ Future in Philadelphia as Owner Jeffrey Lurie Explores Stadium Options

Essentials Inside The Story The Philadelphia Eagles find themselves at the center of unexpected uncertainty

Strong words from Josh Shapiro clash with a more open-ended approach from ownership

What comes next for the franchise?

It came as a surprise to Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro when Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said he was exploring options outside Philly. The Eagles have been one of the most successful franchises in recent times, and losing out on them is something no Philadelphia resident would love. Shapiro also embodies a similar feeling. On Monday, he spoke up on the matter during an interview with Jeff McLane, sharing a bold claim about the situation.

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“We’re not going to lose the Birds,” said Josh Shapiro to Jeff McLane, via X. “They’re going to stay in Philly.”

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The Governor is an Eagles fan and believes the team should remain in Philadelphia because of the city’s identity and the team’s historic presence there. Following the Super Bowl LIX win, he even called them “America’s Team” during the victory parade, taunting division rivals, the Dallas Cowboys.

Since 1933, the Eagles‘ founding year, they have stayed in Philadelphia. Their ground has changed a few times, but never their home. The Lincoln Financial Field has been their home ground since 2003. Before that, it was Veterans Stadium. Shapiro is hoping to keep things the way they are. While he believes in keeping the Eagles in Philly, he does not disregard Lurie’s thoughts.

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“They’re asking the fans what they think,” said Josh Shapiro. “They’re thinking about their future. I got no problem with that. I appreciate the way in which they’re doing it. I actually thought Jeffrey’s [Lurie] comments were very thoughtful and sober, and he wasn’t saber-rattling.”

The Governor is aiming to achieve what is best for everyone. Although he wants the Birds to stay where they have been for the last nine decades, he is also thinking about the taxpayers. Whenever someone builds or renovates a new stadium, they use public subsidies. Governments issue bonds to fund a certain portion of the projects. It is similar to how the Kansas City Chiefs’ new stadium is being funded by the Star Bonds.

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Being a politician, it is also in his interest to look after the people. Moreover, Shapiro is also working with the Eagles’ owner to keep them within the city. But Lurie’s comments speak otherwise, and there might be a reason as to why he is seeking options outside the city.

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Jeffrey Lurie is open to the idea of the Eagles moving out of Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Eagles have taken the Lincoln Financial Field on a lease until 2032. The stadium is an aging infrastructure, and compared to other stadiums, it lacks several features. It is not a climate-controlled venue, which promotes hosting of non-footballing events. So, with less than a decade left, Jeffrey Lurie is exploring options for a new stadium, potentially out of South Philly.

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“Whatever’s best for the fans,” Lurie said. “I mean, we don’t really go on a geographical basis. It’s whatever’s best for the fans. And I can’t tell you where [the planned stadium in] Cleveland is, Barcelona is, I don’t know. Honestly, the bottom line is whatever is best for the fans.”

Exploring options out of the city is nothing new in the NFL. Several franchises are or have explored such options. The Kansas City Chiefs are changing states, shifting from Missouri to Kansas for their new home. Likewise, Indiana governor Mike Braun signed a bill in February, permitting the funding for a potential new Chicago Bears stadium in Hammond, Ind., which is located approximately 25 miles northeast of Chicago.

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Imago Jeffrey Lurie, credit: Instagram

Currently, Lurie is in his exploratory phase. He revealed that even before moving to Lincoln Financial Field in 2003, the organization underwent an exploratory phase, researching all the potential options. It took them almost two to three years to check all the boxes and move out of Veterans Stadium. Now, they are learning from all the other NFL franchises, especially the Buffalo Bills, who will be playing in their new stadium in 2026. Lurie’s research has also taken him to Barcelona and Madrid in Spain.

“Is there anything we can learn from Nashville and Buffalo?” Lurie said. “Is there anything we can learn from the renovations in Madrid and Barcelona? It’s really important. I think we want to maximize fan amenities and attract the best possible environment for Philadelphia. And to do that, you’ve really got to do the exploratory research. Don’t rush into it. This is a big decision.”

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The Eagles owner is not in a rush, and he wants to do things thoroughly. He has taken the initiative to renovate and update the stadium and its facilities, but it is unlikely to be a long-term solution. It remains to be seen how the Eagles’ future will shape up, with Josh Shapiro willing to keep the franchise in Philadelphia while Jeffrey Lurie keeps all doors open.