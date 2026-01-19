Philadelphia Eagles Make Decision on Kevin Patullo’s Replacement After OC Pins Blame on Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles are wasting no time reshaping their offense after a disappointing postseason exit. The Eagles have already moved on from their offensive coordinator, Kevin Patullo, and now the search for his replacement is heating up. While Philadelphia has begun lining up interviews, one intriguing name from Miami has suddenly entered the mix.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Eagles requested to interview Dolphins senior passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik for their offensive coordinator position,” NFL insider Adam Schefter reported via X on January 18.

Bobby Slowik brings a strong résumé to the table as a 13-year NFL coaching veteran. He already has experience as an OC while working with the Houston Texans for two seasons before joining the Miami Dolphins in 2025 as their senior passing game coordinator.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates.