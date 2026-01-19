brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Philadelphia Eagles Make Decision on Kevin Patullo’s Replacement After OC Pins Blame on Jalen Hurts

ByShreyashi Bhattacharjee

Jan 18, 2026 | 8:01 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Philadelphia Eagles Make Decision on Kevin Patullo’s Replacement After OC Pins Blame on Jalen Hurts

ByShreyashi Bhattacharjee

Jan 18, 2026 | 8:01 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The Philadelphia Eagles are wasting no time reshaping their offense after a disappointing postseason exit. The Eagles have already moved on from their offensive coordinator, Kevin Patullo, and now the search for his replacement is heating up. While Philadelphia has begun lining up interviews, one intriguing name from Miami has suddenly entered the mix. 

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Eagles requested to interview Dolphins senior passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik for their offensive coordinator position,” NFL insider Adam Schefter reported via X on January 18.

Bobby Slowik brings a strong résumé to the table as a 13-year NFL coaching veteran. He already has experience as an OC while working with the Houston Texans for two seasons before joining the Miami Dolphins in 2025 as their senior passing game coordinator. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved