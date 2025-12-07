Pennsylvania Gov’s Strong Jalen Hurts Request to Nick Sirianni as Eagles HC Makes Offensive Change

The Philadelphia Eagles are struggling to assert their dominance in 2025. With a two-game losing streak, the 8-4 Eagles’ struggle with their offense has been quite visible in the last few games. Quarterback Jalen Hurts and WR A. J. Brown clearly have not played to their potential this season. And while head coach Nick Sirianni remains concerned about his offense, he has received some serious advice from none other than Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro.

Shapiro charted a plan for everyone, including quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver AJ Brown, running back Saquon Barkley, and others in the offense. Enterprize Sports’ reporter Doug Robins caught up with Shapiro, who openly declared that “96%” of stress in his life comes from the Eagles before unleashing his football wisdom.

“You’ve got to let Jalen be unleashed. Run AJ on slants nearly every damn play. No one can stop him when he’s got ahead of steam, and he catches ball 11-12 yards out. I want to see Smitty go hard down the field. And catch a few bombs,” Josh Shapiro said. “It also opens up the running game for Saquon. So I just want to see him be aggressive and go out and enjoy playing football.”

The governor’s message to Sirianni was to remove the “constraints” from his offense. The Birds have become a classic case of making mistakes while trying to put in the extra effort. They have natural winners in their lineup. All they need to do is play the game to their strengths.

The stress for the fans comes from their four losses and last-minute wins, as well as locker room drama. The Eagles’ HC certainly needs to trust his receivers more. Early in the season, Brown openly called out the head coach, demanding more passes from Hurts. In 11 games this year, the receiver has 56 receptions for 699 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Last season, Brown had 67 receptions for 1,079 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Sirianni needs to find the answer to the drop in the receiver’s yards. He’s trying to understand their mentality and pick them up.

Nick Sirianni makes offensive changes

Though the Birds lost to the Chicago Bears in Week 14, and loud chants of Fire Kevin! were heard throughout the stadium, the Eagles’ head coach remained calm. He defended his offensive coordinator, Kevin Patullo, in the post-game conference, claiming they would try to find answers. It started with one change.

Sirianni has suddenly become more vocal in the team meetings. Along with Patullo, he also hands out material to his players. A source claimed that the head coach starts the offensive meeting and speaks longer than he did previously before telling the coordinator to take over. That’s the need of the hour.

The Birds have the high-salaried offense in the league. But they aren’t even among the top 18 teams in many major criteria. After 12 games, they have 304.8 total yards per game, 196.3 in passing yards per game, 108.5 in rushing yards per game, and 22.5 points per game. Even though Jalen Hurts continues to lead them with a 19-2 touchdown-interception ratio, they averaged only 15.5 points in their last four games.

The only good thing for Nick Sirianni is that they have eight wins and a two-game lead over the divisional rivals, the Dallas Cowboys. But Shapiro called the Birds America’s Team last year after their Super Bowl victory. This year, they are carrying a huge responsibility of proving that the governor was right.