Philly Host Hops Off Jalen Hurts Bandwagon Quickly With Demand That May Seal QB’s Eagles Exit

Philly radio host Joe DeCamara questioned Hurts’ effectiveness

Head coach Nick Sirianni firmly shut down benching talk

Just three weeks ago, Jalen Hurts was in the MVP conversation. Now, after a string of losses and a spike in turnovers, some in the Philly media are questioning if he should even be on the field. The Philadelphia Eagles have lost three games in a row. But their recent defeat against the Los Angeles Chargers may have been one of the worst games for Hurts, as he failed to throw a touchdown pass while turning over the ball multiple times. Reacting to these dismal results, veteran radio host Joe DeCamara appeared to be fed up with the quarterback.

“I did have him as the fifth-ranked quarterback in pro football in my rankings entering the season, because he didn’t typically turn it over much,” DeCamara said on SPORTSRADIO 94WIP. “Obviously, he does typically win a lot of football games, is very focused, and has the legs. But if he’s not going to use the legs, he ain’t that good. If he’s not going to use the legs, he ain’t that good. That’s where I settle on. It’s Hurts this week, but beyond that, big old question mark, unless he gets his act together.”

So far in the 2025-26 season, Hurts has had a solid year, completing 64.7% of his passes for 2,754 yards with 19 touchdowns and six interceptions. However, he’s thrown just three touchdown passes in the past four games. Furthermore, the 27-year-old has thrown five interceptions in the last two games after recording just one in the first 11.

The struggles are also seen in his running game, as highlighted by DeCamara. Before the defeat against the Chargers, Jalen Hurts had run just 84 times this season for 321 yards. Hence, the Eagles QB1 is on track to post his lowest totals since 2021, his first full season in Philadelphia. Subsequently, these numbers fail in comparison to the 27-year-old’s last season performance, where he had 150 runs for 620 yards.

Although the dip in performance is evident, benching Jalen Hurts, after he has led the Eagles to the top of the NFC East, may seem unnecessary, a sentiment the Philadelphia head coach, Nick Sirianni, also agreed with when asked about his QB1.

Sirianni shuts down Jalen Hurts’ benching rumors

After a challenging run of the schedule, the Philadelphia Eagles are now taking on the Las Vegas Raiders. Ahead of this matchup, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was asked if he would consider benching Hurts.

“No, I think that is ridiculous,” Nick Sirianni said, shutting down any speculation about Hurts’ benching, during an appearance on the Sports Radio 94WIP. “I know every time I go out in that field with Jalen Hurts as our quarterback, we have a chance to win the game. That’s something that’s been proven. We’ve won a lot, a lot of football games.”

The Eagles are also 8-5 on the year and the heavy favorite to win their division. Hence, the onus is now on Jalen Hurts to make the right adjustments and ensure he and his team have a strong finish to the season, giving them a chance to defend their title.