Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Makes “Mission” Very Clear in New Career Announcement

Essentials Inside The Story Eagles QB Jalen Hurts officially launches his new youth-focused creative career.

His off-field "mission" directly fuels new local and community literacy programs.

Hurts also delivers an honest verdict on new OC Sean Mannion.

While he continues to lead the offense for the Philadelphia Eagles, QB1 Jalen Hurts has found a new career away from football this offseason. Hurts has often used his platform to help the community with various off-field ventures. However, this year, the former University of Oklahoma signal-caller found a new creative pursuit through which he hopes to impact the younger generation, as revealed in his recent Instagram post.

“Impact is the Mission. 🌟#BetterThanATouchdown OUT NOW!” Hurts wrote as a caption for his post unveiling his new children’s book, Better Than A Touchdown.

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The book, written by the Philly quarterback and illustrated by Nneka Myers, tells the story of a protagonist named Jalen Hurts and his friends as they gear up for a new school year and try out for the football team. However, they are upset to learn that the team has been cut, so the group rallies the community to save it.

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Hurts’ childhood recollections of book fairs held at school served as the primary source of inspiration for this project. Further explaining his motivation behind the book, Hurts recalled reading books by NFL players like Tiki and Ronde Barber, which showed him that representation mattered.

“Some of the most valuable lessons I’ve brought into my adult life were passed down to me during childhood, like the importance of doing something bigger than yourself,” Hurts said. “I’m excited to share some of that wisdom with a new generation of kids in Better Than a Touchdown.”

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The book is also an important part of the Eagles QB1’s philanthropic efforts through the Jalen Hurts Foundation, which has previously donated over $200,000 for air conditioning units in Philadelphia schools. Hurts, who has long supported the cause of education, is now employing the book to spearhead the launch of new literacy programs.

Further, the release of Better Than A Touchdown coincides with the Eagles Spirit Days initiative. The School District of Philadelphia has launched this venture to celebrate the quarterback’s continued investment in local students.

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Off the field, Hurts has been locked in on leaving a lasting impression on the next generation. But back in Philly, his attention has quickly shifted to what’s ahead for the Eagles offense. With a new coordinator in the building, Hurts has been getting familiar with Sean Mannion, and the early reviews are in. Safe to say, the quarterback likes what he sees.

Jalen Hurts shares an honest review of the new Eagles OC

After a season that ended with an NFC Wild Card round defeat against the San Francisco 49ers, big changes were expected for the Eagles ahead of the 2026 season. Hence, the franchise decided to bring in a new offensive coordinator, Sean Mannion, after a year where Philly finished 24th in the league with 311.2 yards per game.

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When asked about this decision by the front office, Jalen Hurts expressed excitement about working with Mannion during his book tour. Zach Berman of The Athletic reported this development.

“Outside of the book tour, Jalen Hurts is keeping close tabs on the Eagles’ offseason,” Berman shared via X. “When I brought up Sean Mannion, he nodded his head: ‘He’s amazing. I’m excited for what’s to come. Obviously, things have been limited given the timing of everything.’ They’ve been in communication. Hurts has been in contact with the outgoing players this week. He said he’s remaining ‘very still right now,’ but emphasized determination to improve.”

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With Better Than A Touchdown, Jalen Hurts is proving that his impact stretches far beyond the gridiron. As he heads into 2026 with a new offensive coordinator and a renewed sense of purpose, the Eagles QB1 looks ready to make his mark both on and off the field.