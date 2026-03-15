Eagles’ Quiet Dallas Goedert Move Sparks Maxx Crosby Speculation Amid A.J. Brown Uncertainty

While the Maxx Crosby trade saga appears to have ended, the Philadelphia Eagles have emerged as possible suitors after completing a sneaky move involving tight end Dallas Goedert. The Eagles and the 31-year-old have been involved in contract talks throughout the offseason. With reports revealing the franchise is pushing a key deadline for Goedert’s contract, an NFL insider believes this decision is aimed at adding the star edge rusher.

“People assuming this is due to AJ Brown… That might be the case,” Thomas R. Petersen wrote on X before sharing a picture of Maxx Crosby. “… But what if they already have clarity on Brown, and they’re holding out trying to work out a deal for big fish that might need more cap space? 👀”

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This decision, as Petersen alluded to, was to push back Dallas Goedert’s void date to March 16 after previously extending the deadline to March 13. The date is important, as when Goedert’s contract is voided, Philadelphia will face a $20 million dead cap hit if the tight end signs with another team. Hence, working out an extension would allow the Eagles to better manage the cap situation while also retaining a veteran like the 31-year-old.

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However, this extension has its pitfalls, as it would make it difficult for the Eagles to keep wide receiver A.J. Brown, who, despite being part of trade rumors, remains a key piece for the franchise. The 28-year-old signed a three-year, $96 million extension with the Philadelphia Eagles in April 2024, keeping him under contract through 2029. Hence, as per NFL insider Mike Garafolo, the franchise could face salary cap struggles if they have both players on the roster.

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“In fact, the Dallas Goedert part of this whole thing is … a big piece of it. Because Dallas Goedert had a void, and if it triggered, it was going to be a $20 million cap hit to the Eagles,” Garafolo reported. “That got pushed once. As my man Zach Berman in Philly reported, it got pushed AGAIN, now to Monday. That’s a part of it. Because Goedert and Brown are sort of interconnected. The Eagles can’t pay Goedert if they’re keeping Brown. And they can’t take both cap hits.”

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Hence, the franchise may also need the extended date to find a solution in anticipation of a blockbuster trade for Maxx Crosby, as suggested by Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton. The reporter believes that, with Brown receiving trade requests, this might be the perfect situation for Eagles general manager Howie Roseman to pull off a “surprise” trade for Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby.

“If anyone is capable of making a bold move for an edge-rusher, it’s him. If the Eagles trade wide receiver A.J. Brown, who’s a hot name in the rumor mill, they should be able to absorb Crosby’s contract,” Moton said. “Philadelphia needs a star pass-rusher to close games on the defensive side of the ball. Jalyx Hunt is an ascending talent, but Nolan Smith has just 10.5 sacks in three seasons.”

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Crosby has been one of the best edge rushers in the league with his 69.5 career sacks and 439 total tackles across seven seasons with the Raiders. So a trade for him would further solidify an already strong defense led by veteran DC Vic Fangio.

As this trade immediately re-establishes the Eagles as Super Bowl contenders, Howie Roseman may consider parting ways with Brown, with an AFC powerhouse emerging as a possible suitor.

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AFC contender expresses interest in trading for A.J. Brown

With A.J. Brown expected to leave the Eagles after a turbulent 2025 season, the Denver Broncos have emerged as the favorites to trade for the veteran wideout. Despite another 1000-yard season, Brown made headlines for his comments expressing his displeasure with the franchise.

Further, the 28-year-old was involved in a heated confrontation with head coach Nick Sirianni during the team’s 23-19 defeat against the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Wild Card round. With these issues, the Eagles have been rumored to part ways with Brown, and the franchise is involved in trade talks with the Denver Broncos, according to NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger.

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“I know that there’s interest there on both sides. Maybe Tepid, but some interest. At least enough to inquire about the asking price,” Baldinger reported.

The Broncos’ need for a wide receiver stems from the team’s desire to add another veteran to a group that currently consists of Courtland Sutton and some promising but unproven young receivers. Hence, adding Brown would give the Broncos and QB1 Bo Nix an incredible offensive weapon for the 2026 season.